RACINE — Five early-stage Racine businesses have been selected to receive microloans ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 each in year one of the city’s new Micro Loan Program.
The City Redevelopment Authority (RDA) approved the five loans on Thursday to be made under the city’s Micro Fund Program which is, in turn, funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program.
The Micro Fund Program was established to provide up to $15,000 in low-interest loans to early-stage, owner-operated Racine-based businesses. Eligible businesses must have five or fewer employees, including the owners, and be in operation at least six months.
During this funding cycle, up to $62,700 was made available for the fund. It complements the existing Small Business Revolving Loan Fund but targeted smaller financing needs and had no job creation requirements.
The RDA approved a resolution authorizing the mayor, city clerk and RDA executive director to execute written agreements and loan documents with these businesses, chosen from among 14 applicants:
Valid Kixx, for $15,000. Valid Kixx, 524 Monument Square suite 100, is a boutique-style sneaker and apparel retailer. It offers custom-branded apparel with “a close following in the Racine market,” according to a news release from the Mayor’s Office. “They believe their growth opportunity lies around targeted, local multimedia marketing, particularly during back-to-school, holiday and tax seasons,” the release states.
Yogi’s Pud’n, for $15,000. Yogi’s Pud’n, 1505 Washington Ave., makes more than 75 flavors of pudding from its Uptown location. The product is sold at several local stores and restaurants and will soon be available online. Yolonda Blair, the owner, brings 17 years of culinary experience to her business.
I Love Tamales, for $5,000. I Love Tamales is a licensed restaurant specializing in Mexican food for corporate and private catering events, fairs and festivals. The business currently uses the incubator kitchen at HALO, the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, and has a strong following in the community, the Mayor’s Office stated.
2SwiftSuits, for $15,000. 2SwiftSuits is currently an online men’s boutique store that is searching for a retail space in the City of Racine because of high demand from its customers, according to the news release. “They are prepared to expand, and in doing so can provide their customers with an improved shopping experience and offer competitive pricing,” the release states. Owner Eric Dogans Sr. has been selling Italian designer suits as well as shirts, ties, bowties and hats for seven years.
Audreyanna’s, for $12,700. Audreyanna’s, 1124 High St., is a healing center and spa. It specializes in skin therapy, advanced facial treatments, hair removal, light therapy treatment and more. Audreyanna’s is launching a specialty treatment to address acute symptoms of drug abuse, PTSD and other conditions.
All micro-fund finalists must now provide source documentation to the City for verification of owner annual incomes, a requirement of the CDBG program. Once verified and after other contingencies are met, the City will be able to execute contracts with the eligible businesses and release funds.
Addressing lending disparities
Racine Mayor Cory Mason said the new Micro Fund Program is designed to help emerging businesses overcome borrowing difficulties.
“The Micro Fund is intended to help address lending disparities by supporting these crucial businesses as they prepare to capitalize on the business opportunities and growth coming to Racine,” Mason stated. “It is my intention to find the resources needed to continue the Micro Fund Program so that the city can continue be a good partner with local businesses.”
“Small businesses are a key component to economic growth in Racine, and the microenterprise revolving loan fund ensures that local business owners, including those who may not qualify for more traditional loans, have access to the capital they need to succeed,” stated RDA Commissioner Jen Adamski. “Through the use of the federal CDBG program, these reinvestments will serve as catalysts for growth and expanded opportunities in our community.”
