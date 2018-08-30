Subscribe for 17¢ / day
SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Continuing Education Department is hosting a 12-week Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Learning System training. These sessions are scheduled to be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays from Sept. 11 to Nov. 27, in Room 182 of UW-Parkside’s Tallent Hall.

The sessions are geared toward human resource professionals attempting to earn their SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP credentials and who are looking for supplemental instruction to help them prepare for the exam. This comprehensive program combines insight from expert instructors with the 2018 SHRM Learning System for optimal retention and success on the exam.

Participants in the course will work on modules in topics such as human resource competencies, people, organization, and workplace to promote best practices.

Additionally, classroom sessions are to include a high-level review of course materials, interactive discussions and learning activities focused on the practical application of human resource competencies and knowledge, sample assessment questions, and study and test-taking tips.

For SHRM-Racine and Kenosha area chapter members, the cost to attend this training is $1,295. For non-members, the cost is $1,395.

Those taking the course for professional development purposes earn 36 professional development credits. Anyone interested in attending the 2018 SHRM Learning System Training can register online at uwp.edu/ce or call 262-595-3340. For more information, contact Susan Bogar at bogar.uwp.edu.

