SOMERS — The Small Business Development Center located at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside has scheduled its Import/Export 101 seminar for Oct. 23 at the university's Alumni Room at the Student Center on the campus at 900 Wood Road.
The event is intended to provide an opportunity for participants to dive into the hot topic of international trade with Shirley Malski, of the UW System Small Business Development Center.
In this capacity, Malski serves as the voice of the importer/exporter and can show companies and entrepreneurs how to expand into new markets, generate additional revenue and extend product life cycles. She has the ability to identify and support the challenges first-time and early traders face related to market entry regarding:
• Market intelligence
• Grants and financing
• Shipping
• Insurance
• Compliance
• Risk Management
• Tariff mitigation and strategies
• Sales and marketing materials translations
Malski has more than 15 years Global Fortune 500 leadership having worked with Chrysler Corporation, Oshkosh Corporation and Bemis Company. She holds a Master of Global Management certification from the prestigious Thunderbird School of Global Management and serves as Leader for the Madison alumni chapter.
Recent consulting trips have included visits to the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong and Schenzen, China, where she has led projects to ensure U.S. Customs compliance. Malski has served as a member for the Governor’s Freight Advisory Board's Intermodal Subcommittee and spoke at the 2019 Wisconsin Commercial Ports Association Annual Conference on the subject of foreign trade zones. She also serves as a member of a Regional Airport improvement project committee.
The Oct. 23 event begins with networking program from 5:30 to 6 p.m, followed by the program from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will include: hors d'oeuvres, water, soda, coffee and a cash bar with beer and wine.
To register, go to continuingeducationuwp.regfox.com/importexport-101.
