KENOSHA — The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside is offering the workshop, “First Steps in Starting Your Own Small Business,” from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month beginning Aug. 6 at Kenosha Area Business Alliance (KABA), 5500 Sixth Ave., Kenosha.
The class is a collaborative effort by Racine Country Workforce Solutions and Kenosha Area Business Alliance. The two-hour workshop focuses on questions entrepreneurs may face when taking the leap. Some topics include business plan development, market feasibility, financial and lender resources, and includes Small Business Administration (SBA) resources.
Cost to attend is $10. To register go to http://www.wisconsinsbdc.org/parkside/attend/workshops or call 262-595-3362.
