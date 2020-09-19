UPDATE: A multi-generational tradition of fall apple picking in Rochester

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCHESTER — One of Racine County’s best-kept secrets is Ela Orchard, LLC, located a quarter-mile west of Downtown Rochester at 31308 Washington Ave. (Highway D).

The legacy Racine County apple orchard has been in the Ela Family since 1921, with the third and fourth generations of the family — Edwin and Wendy Ela, and Robert, Ben and Hannah Willard — continuing the family’s 99-year apple-growing tradition.

Co-owner Edwin Ela said the 15-acre, low-spray orchard grows more than 30 varieties of apples and five varieties of pears, many being old-fashioned “heritage” selections. The oldest trees in the orchard date back to the 1930s. The harvest season at Ela Orchard, depending on the variety of apple, runs from late July through October and occasionally into November.

Popular sellers, he noted, include Honeycrisp, Wealthy, Tolman Sweet, Golden Russet, Northern Spy, Duchess and Mocoun.

Weather challenges

“All in all it’s a promising crop,” Ela said of the ongoing 2020 harvest, noting that the weather-dependent orchard has had its share of both challenges and bounties this year.