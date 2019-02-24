MOUNT PLEASANT — From Monday through Wednesday, all Racine Unified School District high school juniors are scheduled to take part in Educators Credit Union’s Reality Check Day at Roma Lodge.
RUSD and Educators Credit Union have collaborated on Reality Check Day for 14 years, but this is the second year in which the simulation is required for all if the district’s juniors. It’s an essential opportunity to prepare students for adulthood, a key piece of RUSD’s Academy education model, district and credit union officials say.
For the first time, students will be using an app to guide them through the financial simulation. The app provides students with a safe space to learn about managing day-to-day finances. Students pick a career, are assigned a budget, a marital status, credit score and more. Their income must be used to pay bills and buy essential goods for a “month.”
Educators Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving more than 180,000 members. Educators membership is open to anyone who lives or works in the institution’s 11-county service area.
For more information about Educators Credit Union, visit www.ecu.com.
