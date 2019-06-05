KENOSHA — The ever-expanding Uline Corp. has set forth plans to build a new $90 million distribution center in Kenosha west of the intersection of Highway 142 and Interstate 94, behind the iconic Mars Cheese Castle.
The new center will be adjacent to an 800,000-square-foot warehouse the company built a year ago.
Phil Hunt, the company’s executive vice president, said they hope to begin construction in the fall after the necessary permits are granted. He said completion is scheduled for late 2020.
Meanwhile, Pleasant Prairie-based Uline is seeking wetland permit approvals for “a proposed (1.29 million-square-foot) building with exterior parking, truck docks and stormwater management facilities,” according to documents submitted to the state Department of Natural Resources.
'We're always hiring'
Hunt said Uline is building another distribution center because of its increased market growth.
He said the new facility will give the company an additional 2.5 million square feet of warehouse space, and will add 100 new positions.
Currently, the company is seeking to fill another 50 to 60 positions. “We’re always hiring,” Hunt said. “We have open positions and are looking to expand.”
It has operations throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. The privately held, family-run company markets its materials and material handling products to other businesses. Uline has more than 34,000 products featured in a 750-page catalog. It also markets from an online site.
Uline is noted for its speedy product delivery service. The company attributes its ability for quick deliveries to keeping its inventory fully stocked so that it has everything ready to ship.
Officials have said the speedy delivery policy has helped it building its customer base.
Since the shipping, industrial and packaging company relocated from Waukegan, Ill., in 2010, it has continued to grow its presence in Kenosha County. After building a second headquarters office building, it now operates two corporate offices, a conference center and warehouses in Pleasant Prairie in addition to the existing warehouse in Kenosha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.