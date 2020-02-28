Two first-time candidates face off in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — The only contested Village of Mount Pleasant race in the April 7 election has a retired college dean facing off against someone long involved in village affairs.

Denise Anastasio and Willie Riley both seek a two-year term on the Village Board for seat No. 4. Both are running for elected office for the first time.

The other two seats, No. 2 and No. 6, are held by Bud Eastman and Anna Marie Clausen, respectively, who are running unopposed. The salary for the position is $6,754.

The Journal Times will run election profiles throughout the next month leading up to the election.

Anastasio’s and Riley’s written responses to two questions about their candidacies follow.

Why are you running for village trustee, and what do you think the issues are?

ANASTASIO: I have always been interested in local government, and I want to be more actively involved in the Village of Mount Pleasant where I have lived for over 40 years and at my current residence for 22 years. I hope to use my leadership experience and my work ethic to serve the residents of Mount Pleasant as a member of the Board of Trustees.

