RACINE — Though Thursday evening was officially a time of celebration for Twin Disc as it unveiled its new Heritage Gallery, which showcases the company’s 100-year history, there was a running theme of gratitude above anything else.
“I don’t think Twin Disc would have made it to 100 (years old) without our sister companies here in town,” said fourth-generation Twin Disc CEO John Batten, in reference to other local stalwarts such as SC Johnson, Modine Manufacturing, Andis and CNH Industrial, formerly J.I. Case.
The gallery’s opening at Twin Disc’s headquarters, 1328 Racine St., was attended by about 100 guests, including a slew of prominent figures such as House Speaker Paul Ryan, Mayor Cory Mason, SC Johnson CEO Fisk Johnson and Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. The opening was a private event, but the gallery will open to the public by appointment in the fall.
Contained in the gallery are machine parts, historic documents, a tractor and a replica of original CEO John H. Batten’s work desk. Every decade of the company’s history is represented, with special attention paid to the manufacturer’s role in making a key component for Higgins boats — the watercraft that American soldiers landed with on D-Day during World War II.
“It’s an amazing legacy for the family,” said Jane Batten, John Batten’s wife, who took the lead on organizing the gallery. She said that learning more about the company’s history and finding out “how many fantastic people are right here within this building and within our community” were her favorite parts of the process.
Twin Disc Day
To celebrate Twin Disc’s 100th anniversary, Mason and Delagrave declared Aug. 2, 2018, Twin Disc Day in both the City of Racine and Racine County.
“Since 1918, Twin Disc has been a major and continuous contributor to Racine’s economy, growth and culture,” said Mason, whose father was a longtime Twin Disc worker.
Ryan highlighted “how happy the men and women who work here are.”
“I cannot help but think right now that Mike Batten (current CEO John Batten’s father, who died in 2015) is shining down from heaven and gleaming with pride over his fellow workers, over his kids and his beautiful grandkids, and over the success that you, John Batten, have presided over here at Twin Disc,” Ryan said.
He also spoke to the multiple 100-year-old companies in Racine, something John Batten said is unique to the city.
“The common denominator is Racine and the community, and the people who’ve chosen to live here,” John Batten said. “The city is constantly maligned, and I think needlessly so. It’s a special place.”
As for the gallery, John Batten said it turned out far better than he initially imagined. Before allowing his wife to handle the lion’s share of the planning, he envisioned it as “a gearhead’s garage.”
“The finished product is amazing,” he said. “If you’re in there all alone (or) with just a few people, it’s even more (because) you can see it all at once.”
In the future, the gallery will be expanded, Jane Batten said. She did not mention any specifics but said to “stay tuned” for the second phase of the gallery.
When the gallery opens to the public in the fall, anyone can make an appointment by calling Twin Disc at 262-638-4001.
