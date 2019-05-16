YORKVILLE — Twin Disc has opened a new, 39,000-square-foot North American Aftermarket Distribution Center at 2000 S. Sylvania Ave.
The new distribution center will replace the existing 23,000 square feet of aftermarket distribution space at 4600 21st St. But the new center offers three times the capacity of the current location, the Racine-based company said.
The new center opened Tuesday, and operations are expected to be running at peak performance by June 3. Twelve employees will be based there.
Twin Disc said the new center provides dedicated aftermarket resources and shipping flexibility. The state-of-the-art facility has increased capacity and storage racking, uses advanced equipment including a vertical lift module for small components and applies lean strategies to create value for customers.
"The North American Aftermarket Distribution Center will be a much-needed hub for stocking and shipping all of our spare parts," stated Jorge Colorado, director of after sales and service for Twin Disc. "This added distribution space will improve and streamline our aftersales operations and provide a greater customer experience by increasing our efficiency."
Twin Disc designs and manufactures marine and heavy-duty, off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems. The company sells to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets.
