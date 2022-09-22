 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twin Disc likely to move headquarters to Milwaukee

After 100 years, Twin Disc is selling its historic Racine Street headquarters

For a century, this facility between 13th and 14th streets, and between Washington Avenue (Highway 20) and Racine Street (Highway 32), has been at the heart of Twin Disc's international operations. Now, it has been sold.

 ADAM ROGAN,

Twin Disc will likely be moving its headquarters to Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

There is not expected to be any change to Twin Disc’s manufacturing operations in Racine, primarily at the facility located at the intersection of 21st Street and Ohio Street.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that Twin Disc Inc., the locally founded company known for heavy duty power transmission manufacturing, would be leasing 8,100 square feet on the fourth floor of an office building at 222 E. Erie St. in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

A representative from Twin Disc confirmed to The Journal Times that the Journal Sentinel’s report was accurate. “I can confirm that we have entered into a lease agreement for a space in Milwaukee,” Amanda Bulgrin of Twin Disc confirmed to The Journal Times in an email Thursday afternoon.

Such a move would be the first time Twin Disc’s headquarters have been outside the City of Racine since the company was founded more than a century ago. This comes after Twin Disc’s agreement earlier this year to sell its longtime Racine headquarters, 1328 Racine St., to a group led by J. Jeffers & Co., a Milwaukee-based firm that already has led several Racine-area rehabilitation projects of former industrial buildings.

Twin Disc had occupied 1328 Racine St. for a century, although the building has not been used for manufacturing in more than a decade. Most of its 180,000 square feet have been unused, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived and many of the office staff still based in the building began working remotely.

Twin Disc is in its fourth generation of family ownership. The company, with an estimated market capitalization of $153.69 million, is now owned and led by John Batten.

Reporter

Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times.

