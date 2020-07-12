You are the owner of this article.
Twin Disc holds COVID-19 business update
Business

Twin Disc holds COVID-19 business update

RACINE — On July 7, Racine-based Twin Disc, Inc. held a special conference call for investors to provide a business update related to the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic on its business.

PPP extended through July

Twin Disc Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John H. Batten talked about the company’s participation in the Small Business Administration’s COVID response Paycheck Protection Program, an SBA loan program aimed at helping keep their workforce employed during the coronavirus crisis.

In the Spring, Twin Disc received an $8.2 million PPP loan as part of the federal government’s $2 trillion CARES Act.

“When we scheduled this call at the third quarter call, we had anticipated that this would be the close of our PPP funds and that we would probably be announcing some actions to address our cost structure,” Batten said. “As all of you know, PPP funds were extended, now through July, in which case we still have everyone here in our North American operations back at full-time with full pay, full wages.”

In response to questioning by a DC Capital Partners analyst about Twin Disc operations post-PPP, Batten said the company would likely employ a mix of strategies to cut costs while simultaneously preserving the company’s employee talent pool.

“We want to be mindful of any permanent cost reductions we do, because coming up the other side we want to make sure we can deliver,” he said.

Most facilities remained open through COVID

Among Twin Disc employees, Batten reported that only “a handful of cases” among its U.S. employees, “all … contracted while they were out” of Twin Disc facilities.

Batten added that all of the company’s COVID-stricken employees in Europe, primarily concentrated in Belgium, “have recovered and are back at work.”

“Here in the North American operations in Racine, we have not had to shut down operations because of COVID-19,” Batten reported. “Our facilities in Mexico and the Netherlands also never shut down, however we did have to shut down in the fourth quarter two plants in Belgium and one in Switzerland.”

Inventory orders expected to trend up

Batten reported that COVID had impacted Twin Disc’s incoming order rates, noting the company’s principal U.S. distributors are “working through their existing inventories to generate cash flow.”

“We’re definitely pushing for every order that we can here in North America,” Batten said, noting that while third quarter and fourth quarter order rates were running at half of year-prior levels, Twin Disc had “a very good backlog to work off of” in North America.

Batten said he felt order rates should start trending up in the fall.

“I think our first quarter we’re going to bounce along the bottom and it’ll start to improve this fall,” he said. “My gut is that’s still got about two, three months to go through the summer and get back into the fall — and that’s talking to a handful of our really good customers and what they see.”

On a geographic basis in regard to order rates, Batten said the Twin Disc market most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic has been North America, noting that order rates have recovered in Europe.

Looking forward, Batten said Twin Disc was “committed” to “keeping our product development … efforts” on schedule, albeit on a possibly slowed rate depending on the future incoming order rates logged by Twin Disc’s customers.

Good collection levels

In response to questioning from an Oppenheimer analyst, Twin Disc Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer Jeffrey S. Knutson said the company was enjoying good collection rates from its customers.

“All of our key distribution partners have been paying on time. It’s been really positive to this point,” he said.

Traded on NASDAQ under the TWIN ticker symbol, Twin Disc designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Its products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as wells a power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems. Twin Disc sells its products primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets. The company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network.

For more information on the company, visit www.twindisc.com.

