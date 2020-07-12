Twin Disc holds COVID-19 business update

“I think our first quarter we’re going to bounce along the bottom and it’ll start to improve this fall,” he said. “My gut is that’s still got about two, three months to go through the summer and get back into the fall — and that’s talking to a handful of our really good customers and what they see.”

On a geographic basis in regard to order rates, Batten said the Twin Disc market most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic has been North America, noting that order rates have recovered in Europe.

Looking forward, Batten said Twin Disc was “committed” to “keeping our product development … efforts” on schedule, albeit on a possibly slowed rate depending on the future incoming order rates logged by Twin Disc’s customers.

Good collection levels

In response to questioning from an Oppenheimer analyst, Twin Disc Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer Jeffrey S. Knutson said the company was enjoying good collection rates from its customers.

“All of our key distribution partners have been paying on time. It’s been really positive to this point,” he said.