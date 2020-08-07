Twin Disc announces fiscal 2020 fourth quarter results

RACINE — Twin Disc, Inc. on Friday issued its financial results for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter ended June 30, reporting a significant 18% decrease in sales and quarter and full-year losses reflecting the deleterious impact of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.
Publicly traded on NASDAQ, Racine-based Twin Disc designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment, marketing its products primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets.
Twin Disc’s fourth quarter sales were $59.4 million, compared to $72.4 million for the same period last year. The 18.0% decrease was primarily attributed to continued softness in Twin Disc’s oil and gas markets, along with weaker demand for industrial and marine products compared to the year-prior period.
On a positive note, despite a difficult global economy Twin Disc’s Papendrecht, Netherlands-based Veth Propulsion acquisition, completed in 2018, reported a 6.2% increase in sales for fiscal 2020 and a 26.0% increase compared to the prior fiscal year fourth quarter, reflecting acquisition synergies with respect to market penetration and product acceptance in Veth’s non-traditional markets of Asia and North America.
For the full 2020 fiscal year, Twin Disc sales were $246.8 million as compared to $302.7 million for fiscal 2019. Foreign currency exchange had a $0.9 million unfavorable impact on fiscal 2020 fourth quarter sales and a $4.8 million unfavorable impact on fiscal 2020 year-to-date sales.
“Our six-month backlog at June 30, 2020, was $66.6 million, compared to $87.4 million at March 27, 2020, and $99.6 million at June 30, 2019,” noted Twin Disc Chief Executive Officer John H. Batten. “By many accounts, fiscal 2020 was one of the most challenging years in Twin Disc’s 102-year history. As the COVID-19 crisis continues impacting demand across many of our global markets, we are focused on managing the actions that are under our control. Throughout our history we have successfully emerged from challenging industry cycles, and I am confident we will come out of the COVID-19 crisis as a stronger and leaner company that is better positioned to compete within our various markets.”
'Aggressive actions' to offset COVID-19 impacts
With the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic continuing to evolve with far-reaching public health, social and economic impacts, Twin Disc is working to pare costs and improve operational efficiencies to strengthen the company’s bottom line.
“In response to the COVID-19 crisis and the severe impact the pandemic is having on many of our global markets, we are taking aggressive actions to reduce expenses, while focusing on initiatives that improve Twin Disc’s efficiency, productivity, and cost structure,” Batten said. “As a result, we recently announced $7.2 million of annualized expense reductions primarily impacting our domestic operations. Simultaneously, we have pursued strategies to limit the capital requirements of our business, improve manufacturing efficiency, reduce costs, and diversify our geographic footprint and end-market concentration, while enhancing the quality and reliability of Twin Disc’s products. On Aug. 1 we opened our new manufacturing facility in Lufkin, Texas. As this facility ramps up production, we believe it will further improve our manufacturing and logistic capabilities, while concentrating resources closer to many of our end customers.”
Gross profit percent for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter was 23.3% compared to 22.7% the year prior. Twin Disc’s 60 basis point year-over-year increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to the positive impact of targeted cost reduction initiatives on certain key products, along with a global focus on cost containment. For the fiscal 2020 full year, gross profit was 22.6% compared to 29.6% the year prior.
Twin Disc recorded restructuring charges of $0.2 million in the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter, compared to restructuring charges of $0.4 million in the year-prior period. Restructuring activities during the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter related primarily to cost reduction and productivity actions at the company’s European operations. For the fiscal 2020 full year, Twin Disc recorded restructuring charges of $5.1 million, compared to $1.2 million in 2019.
During the fiscal 2020 third quarter, Twin Disc recorded a $27.6 million non-cash goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charge related to the unprecedented uncertainty in its markets due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, along with an historic decline in oil prices impacting the global energy market.
Net loss attributable to Twin Disc for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter was $1.8 million or $0.13 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.8 million or $0.06 per share for the year-prior period. For the 2020 fiscal year, net loss attributable to Twin Disc was $39.8 million or $3.03 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.7 million or $0.83 per diluted share for the full 2019 fiscal year.
“Throughout the COVID-19 crisis we have aggressively eliminated expenses and aligned our cost structure with expected sales, while focusing on strengthening our balance sheet and reducing working capital levels,” said Jeffrey S. Knutson, Twin Disc's vice president of finance, chief financial officer, treasurer and secretary. “For fiscal year 2020, we generated $9.6 million of cash from operating activities, including $4.3 million of cash from operating activities during the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter. Working capital at June 30, 2020 was $107.2 million, compared to $127.3 million at June 30, 2019. Inventory reduction efforts contributed $5.3 million to this year-over-year improvement. We have deferred all non-essential spending and capital expenditures to conserve cash until the economic environment becomes clearer, and currently expect to invest $7 million to $9 million in capital expenditures during fiscal 2021.”
Founded in 1918, Twin Disc operates local facilities at 1328 Racine St. and 4600 21st St., Racine.The company’s worldwide sales are transacted through a direct sales force and distributor network.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.