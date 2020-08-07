Twin Disc announces fiscal 2020 fourth quarter results

“Our six-month backlog at June 30, 2020, was $66.6 million, compared to $87.4 million at March 27, 2020, and $99.6 million at June 30, 2019,” noted Twin Disc Chief Executive Officer John H. Batten. “By many accounts, fiscal 2020 was one of the most challenging years in Twin Disc’s 102-year history. As the COVID-19 crisis continues impacting demand across many of our global markets, we are focused on managing the actions that are under our control. Throughout our history we have successfully emerged from challenging industry cycles, and I am confident we will come out of the COVID-19 crisis as a stronger and leaner company that is better positioned to compete within our various markets.”

'Aggressive actions' to offset COVID-19 impacts

With the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic continuing to evolve with far-reaching public health, social and economic impacts, Twin Disc is working to pare costs and improve operational efficiencies to strengthen the company’s bottom line.