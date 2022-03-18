Tri-County Latino Economic Unsummit set March 31

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Latino Chamber of Commerce of Southeastern Wisconsin is convening a Tri-County Latino Economic Unsummit on Thursday, March 31, at the Delta Hotel, 7111 Washington Ave.

LCCSEW will conduct a series of engagement circles facilitating authentic conversations with business owners as part of this convening. Topics will include access to competitively priced capital, workforce and talent development, business opportunities for small businesses, access to healthcare, and real estate and homeownership.

The kick-off speaker is Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. The luncheon keynote speaker is Nelson Soler, LCCSEW president and CEO.

To register, call 414-888-2270. For more information, go to latinochambersew.org/unsummit-2021.

