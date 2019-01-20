RACINE — It’s often said that there is no free lunch, but there is a free ride.
For 30 days, anyway, from a local company called #1 Transportation.
Amy Hamilton and her daughter, Kim Williams, both of Racine, started #1 Transportation a little more than three years ago.
“We do pretty much everything,” Williams said. “We’re a general transportation service that does have ambulatory and (four) wheelchair-accessible vehicles.”
About 75 percent of their business is medical transportation including dialysis, she said. Other client destinations include college or school, Potawatomi Casino, Mitchell International Airport or restaurants.
A kidney donation led to Hamilton’s and Williams’ business, after Williams donated a kidney to her grandmother.
“We were not the same blood type, so we had to go to Washington, D.C., and donate the kidney there,” she explained. “And when me and Amy were there, we noticed that there was tons of transportation vehicles lined up outside the hospital and nobody was waiting for a ride; they just got in the car and left.”
At the time, both Hamilton and Williams were working at what is now Ascension All Saints Hospital, where Williams was a nurse and Hamilton a licensed practical nurse. There, they would encounter people who had to stay at the hospital longer than necessary because they lacked a ride home, Hamilton said. They decided there was a need to fill.
The pair had already been doing some personal transportation, so they used that experience to write a business plan. Using only their savings — no loans — they started #1 Transportation.
In the beginning it was just themselves and one vehicle.
“We started the business with one cell phone, just me and her, in our living room, which we did for the first two years,” Williams said. “… We had a headset on, and we were the driver and the dispatch at the same time.”
Free rides to work
From their humble beginnings, Hamilton and Williams have grown #1 Transportation to nine vehicles and 10 employees: seven drivers and three dispatchers. They also drive. And in the evenings, they dispatch.
And when they’re not driving, dispatching or running their business, they’re cleaning the vehicles.
Just this month, #1 Transportation started a program that will allow them to take anyone who needs a ride to a job interview or to work, free, for 30 days. It’s funded by a Commute to Careers Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. Being certified as a minority business enterprise and a disadvantaged business enterprise helped them get that grant, Williams said.
“It is a program that we created,” she said, “where we’re going to take people to work for free for 30 days. … The purpose of the grant is to help people get a job, keep a job and to be a productive member of society.”
“They can get to work for the 30 days so that, during that time they can save their check and be able to purchase a car,” Williams said. There is no income standard attached to it, so anyone who needs a ride to work can have one.
The partners said the grant will take them through two years.
Growth expectations
Within Racine, #1 Transportation charges a flat fee of $17 one way for a private-pay client — unless there is a wheelchair involved, in which case the fee is $40. When clients pay via their insurance, the company accepts that rate.
They currently have their office and dispatch center in a house they own on Boyd Avenue. “We didn’t have any renters,” Williams said, “so we said, ‘Hey, it has a bathroom, it has heat; this is the perfect space.’ Because we can’t afford to rent anything.”
At night, the owners park the vehicles in their home driveway and two neighbors’ driveways as well as on the street.
In the future, Hamilton said, they plan to have their own facility for the dispatch office, vehicle storage and a mechanic. And they’d like to ultimately have about 30 vehicles, Williams added.
Looking ahead, Hamilton said, “We definitely see us growing in the future.”
The company operates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information call 262-632-2000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.