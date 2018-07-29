RACINE COUNTY — What does a hot real estate market mean for buyers, and what does it mean for sellers?
For one thing, it means a lot of stress for both groups, says John Crimmings, general sales manager for First Weber Group, 10351 Washington Ave., in Sturtevant.
“The market has been very brisk, and there are several reasons for that,” he said. “One of them is that interest rates are creeping up. So there are buyers who are anxious about making sure that they get a relatively low interest rate.”
Another reason is that real estate selling prices have been on the rise. The median home sale price in the City of Racine so far this year has increased by 17.3 percent compared with the same part of 2017. Sturtevant’s median price also increased by 17.3 percent. In Mount Pleasant the increase was even greater, 27.8 percent. (In Caledonia was it a relatively mild 4.2 percent hike — but an increase nevertheless.)
“So, home prices going up, interest rates are going up, and buyers are anxious to get into the market,” Crimmings said.
Making matters worse, he continued, “At the same time, there’s a dwindling number of listings.” As examples, the number of homes listed for sale in the past 12 months has declined by 9.5 percent in the city of Racine, 7.6 percent in Caledonia, 13.5 percent in Mount Pleasant and 10.4 percent in Sturtevant.
About that fact, Crimmings said, “One reason for the decline in listings is that if you’re selling a house, you need to find someplace to go.” If people can’t find anyplace to move to, they’re not going to sell their house.
Sellers are also reluctant to accept offers that have contingencies attached: purchases contingent on the buyer first selling their own house, he added.
As for new housing construction, Crimmings said, “The number of new houses being built is coming back, it’s improving, but it’s coming off a very low number.”
“And all of that is factoring in to create a shortage of available properties at a time when buyers are coming strongly into the market looking to lock something in before rates and prices get higher. That combination makes for a very stressful market for buyers and sellers alike.”
With Foxconn on the horizon, Crimmings said, housing availability may get even tighter. “With Foxconn coming to the area, we’re very likely to see even stronger demand. So, there’s a very, very good chance we’re going to see increasing prices right through the foreseeable future.”
Advice to buyers, sellers
Asked his advice to buyers or sellers, Crimmings started with buyers.
“The advice would be: Be ready to buy,” he said. Get a preapproval letter from a lender.
“Make sure your working with a full time agent that is on top of what is coming on the market,” Crimmings said. “Our First Weber agents are checking the MLS hot sheet for new listings constantly throughout the day. Be ready to go as soon as your agent tells you about the new listing. Set a showing as quickly as possible.”
He added, “Make the best offer you can make without sacrificing protections” such as the right to get a home inspection and financing contingencies. “Listen to your real estate agent.”
Sellers may not need a lot of advice; if they ask a realistic price, offers are being made.
“Don’t be so taken in by the market that you’re way out of line on price,” Crimmings said, “because, even in this market you won’t attract buyers if you’re not priced competitively. Most buyers understand value and will easily spot an offering that is not realistically priced.”
With the relative scarcity of home listings, Crimmings said sellers may want to consider making two moves when selling their homes.
“Perhaps consider renting for a period of time while waiting for their next home to come along,” he said. “If they can do that, they will be in a much better negotiating position on that next purchase and they will know exactly what they netted from the sale of their home.”
(2) comments
“Make sure your working with a full time agent. . . ."
Illiteracy at its finest.
What do you mean by that?
