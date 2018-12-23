RACINE — The transformation of a former industrial zone full of mostly vacant buildings near Downtown started slowly in 2018, then roared into high gear.
Deconstruction of a 27-acre swath of buildings, called the Water Street Redevelopment Area or Machinery Row, is ranked as the No. 10 story in The Journal Times news staff’s list of the Top 10 news stories for 2018.
RACINE — The city’s 27-acre Water Street Redevelopment Area near Downtown will soon look unr…
The area, which had been dominated by old, former J.I. Case Co. factories, is nearly unrecognizable at year’s end, compared to when 2018 began. It is the city’s largest deconstruction project ever, and the prelude to a complete remake of the underused waterfront area.
The remake had really begun by 2017, with the complete collapse of an Iowa developer’s plan to redevelop two massive Case Co. buildings between Water Street and the river. Then, that November, the city pivoted and decided to wipe the area clean and offer the site up to developers. That involves the removal of 15 buildings, several of them large, former factories.
The effort began slowly. First, the city exercised a quit-claim deed with would-be Machinery Row developer Rodney Blackwell of Financial District Properties to take possession of the 20 acres north of Water Street that he controlled. There have also been relocation payments to former tenants of some of those buildings.
Then, specifications were written for the project which had to start with the removal of asbestos panels. Demolition bids were taken, and Veit & Co. of the Minneapolis area got the job with a bid of a little more than $2.8 million. Other bids ranged as high as about $6.2 million.
Veit was able to undercut other bidders by its approach. “It’s not a demolition project,” said Steve Hosier, vice president of demolition for Veit. “We consider it dismantling and salvage. It’s more of a recycling effort than anything.”
They all fall down
The company has rapidly turned what were standing buildings into hills of bricks that were then chipped clean of mortar, packaged and taken away to buyers; piles of metal also were sold and carted away; and stacks of flooring, lumber and old-growth timbers are destined for sale and reuse.
Most of the two old Case buildings at 820 and 900 Water St. that were once supposed to become the Machinery Row redevelopment have been leveled. Much of an old, four-story Case Plow Works factory at 615 Marquette St. has been stripped clean of its flooring.
Another former Case building, at 526 Marquette St., is simply gone from sight. The concrete that comprised most of that long building has been ground up on site and is in the process of becoming a smooth surface across the property.
RACINE — The future transformation of 27 Downtown former industrial acres known as the Water…
The remaking of the area also includes the future building of a public riverfront promenade, at a cost of $2.3 million, and rebuilding of the seawall at a cost of about $1 million including planning and engineering. The entire project is budgeted at just less than $6.5 million.
The city also has a $150,000 contract with Graef and Perkins + Will to create a master redevelopment plan for the Water Street Redevelopment Area. That plan, expected to be presented soon, will be the blueprint for the redevelopment to come as Machinery Row takes on a new personality.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.