To Your Wealth: When to sell stocks

As the stock market continues to set new record highs, you may be wondering whether now is a good time to sell stocks. Believe it or not, I don’t think there’s a universal answer that applies to everyone. Despite what you may read elsewhere or hear on TV, predicting whether the stock market will go up or down in the near future is very difficult.

What’s my basis for making this statement? Since 2002, the SPIVA Scorecard from S&P Global Inc. has been tracking the performance of professionally managed mutual funds compared to their benchmarks. Sadly, over long periods of time, the funds dramatically underperform their benchmarks. Through the ten years ending in 2020, over 80% of large company funds lagged their benchmark, the S&P 500 Index. In other words, 4 out of 5 funds did worse despite all the knowledge and expertise of their managers.

Another aspect of the study looks at the persistence of the outperformers which unfortunately gets more difficult over time. In other words, even if a fund outperforms one year, the chances of it continuing to outperform in future years gets less and less.