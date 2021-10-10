To Your Wealth: What does it really mean to be a fiduciary financial adviser?

By comparison, a fiduciary advisor is held to the higher ethical and legal standard as put forward by the SEC. “Does this product align with the specifically identified goals of Client X. If yes, I can recommend this product. If no, I am legally and ethically obligated not to recommend it because it is not in my client’s best interests.”

If you’re ever wondering how to determine if a financial advisor has a relationship with a broker-dealer, it’s generally easy to find on their website. Typically, on the very bottom of the home page you’ll find a paragraph that discloses their relationships. Often the language will read something like “securities and advisory services offered through {broker-dealer name}, or “products and services offered by …” You won’t see this language on a fee-only fiduciary financial advisor’s website because there is no commission generating third-party relationship.

Take the time to check out the websites of advisors you’re interested in interviewing. Then be prepared to ask them questions about their compensation model and if they are affiliated with a broker-dealer. Even if they say they say they are a fiduciary, get it in writing as they may be regulated under the lower “suitability standard” because of their broker-dealer relationship.

You may think you’re working with someone legally obligated to put your interests first and end up with someone who just needs to “believe” he’s doing his best for you. There’s a difference, and it’s good to know it.

Michael Haubrich is a fee-only financial planner with Financial Service Group Inc., a registered investment advisory firm at 4812 Northwestern Ave., online at www.ToYourWealth.com

