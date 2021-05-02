To Your Wealth: Understanding the flurry of recent tax changes

There have been enough tax law changes over the past 15 months to make anyone’s head spin. While many of the changes applied to a single year, several are applicable for several years so I wanted to provide a quick overview as the 2020 tax season comes to an end.

At the end of 2019, Congress passed the SECURE Act which permanently changed a number of rules regarding retirement accounts. Two of the most significant changes increased the required starting age for retirement account distributions from age 70.5 to age 72. It also changed the rules for inheriting retirement accounts. Previously, a beneficiary could typically extend withdrawals from the inherited account over their lifetime. Now (with few exceptions), beneficiaries need to withdraw all the money within ten years.

The original stimulus bill (i.e., CARES Act) passed in March 2020 didn’t have long-term tax law changes but the second stimulus bill from December included a couple of “permanent” changes. Over the past few years, the threshold for deducting medical expenses has alternated between exceeding 7.5 percent of your gross income and 10 percent of gross income. The second stimulus bill (officially know as the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021) permanently set the floor at 7.5 percent (unless Congress changes the law again!).