To Your Wealth: To rent or buy?

One of the common reasons I hear for owning a house is that renting is the equivalent to “throwing money away” because you could be building equity in a house or condo instead. While owning your own home has traditionally been part of the “American dream,” it can also lead to some unintended nightmares.

One assumption why owning is better than renting is built on the idea that house prices always increase. After 2008-2009, I think we all realized this is not true. I was one of those unfortunate home sellers who actually had to come to the closing for the sale of a house with money instead of walking away with the proceeds. Buying a house can be a way to build wealth but it’s not guaranteed!

Even with modest increases in the value of real estate, the cost of owning and the impact of making mortgage payments is often underestimated for new homeowners. Assuming you bought a house for $250,000 with a $50,000 down payment, your payment for a 30-year mortgage would be around $900 per month. A smaller down payment would increase your mortgage payment and add private mortgage insurance (PMI) premiums.