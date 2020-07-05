To Your Wealth: Sustaining your career asset amid social distancing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since the onset of the COVID-19 health crisis, we have been seeing an uptick in reported layoffs and other negative job-related impacts.

Networking and ensuring your skills are up-to-date are always good career sustainability habits to practice even if your job isn’t at risk. It would be easy to say: “I can’t invest in my career and adhere to social distancing at the same time.” While it may require some additional creativity, social distancing does not limit your ability to network and participate in virtual learning opportunities. And investing in these habits contributes to the value of your career asset, the fuel that powers your financial engine.

“When the pandemic hit the U.S., I actually saw a decrease in activity with my coaching clients,” said Jane Dolan, a personal certified coach and owner of JEDInc Consulting (jedincconsulting.com). “I think for a while, people were adjusting to new ways of working and interacting that they forgot about investing in themselves.” Dolan reports that now many of her clients who pressed the “pause” button for a time are returning in full force for coaching. According to Dolan, her clients are now more comfortable receiving coaching virtually than they were previously.

“Social distancing forced people to learn new ways of interacting and working using technology,” Dolan said.