To Your Wealth: Long-term care planning should start with visioning your late life

When considering later-life plans, there are many financial strategies to take into account.

With guidance from your financial planner through the years, you’ve already planned for your retirement income and it’s likely that you’ve got your house paid off and other major cost items in the rear-view mirror. Now you may be looking ahead to your legacy gifting strategies—what you will create and leave to your community, your church, or other important social connections from your life. It is also time to consider your wishes for your long-term care.

Many people assume when they hear long-term care, that we’re referring to insurance to pay for major expenses related to institutional care such as a nursing home or assisted living. Some long-term care insurances also pay for services delivered in your home.

However, when we discuss long-term care planning we do so in the context of your vision and how you see your late- and end-of life goals being realized. This paradigm shift from care funding to late-life visioning is more strategic than simply looking at funding sources.