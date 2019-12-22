'To Your Wealth': Invest in your career asset

When your roof is leaking or your furnace gives its last gasps, it’s unlikely that you’ll put off making the investment to get them repaired to full working order. Not to do so means you and your family could be uncomfortable or even at added risk.

The same idea holds true for investing in one of your other biggest assets: your career. Like a physical piece of property, your career asset needs to be taken care of to ensure it continues to deliver financial peace of mind and comfort for you and your family.

It’s true that unexpected events or things beyond your control, like a downsizing or the impact of technology on low skill jobs, can result in job displacement. However, there are three things you can do to tend to the well-being of your career asset that are always within your control regardless of the type of work you do.

A simple Google search for “the impact of technology on jobs” or “… on job design” yields hundreds of articles and research papers that provide a wealth of resource materials. Understanding how technology can positively or negatively impact your career asset and your financial well-being, affords you the opportunity to honestly assess and benchmark your skills against those that are needed now and into the future.