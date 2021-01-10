To Your Wealth: How I invest

This is a New Year I think we’re all excited to start. While it’s a good time to review your investments to see if any changes are warranted, a book published toward the end of last year made me think it’s also important to consider more than just what investments you own.

The new book, titled “How I Invest My Money” by Joshua Brown and Brian Portnoy, is a collection of essays by professional investors and advisors. It’s an interesting book but they forgot to ask me to contribute so I figured I would share some insights from the past couple of decades of my investment experience.

Hopefully, it doesn’t come as a surprise that I invest my money very similarly to how we invest our clients’ money. I’m a big proponent of “eating your own cooking.”

I try to automate investing as much as possible. The less time I spend fidgeting with mutual funds, the more time I have for other priorities.

I have three broad categories of savings goals or buckets split among cash reserves, college savings and retirement savings. For cash reserves (which I use for my “rainy day” fund and short-term goals), I use a mixture of online savings accounts and U.S. Series I Savings Bonds (many of which I bought years ago and pay quite a bit more interest than CDs today).