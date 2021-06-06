To Your Wealth: Good old savings bonds

Since I started writing this column almost eighteen years ago, a lot has changed in the world but believe it or not, my original article on U.S. savings bonds is just as relevant today as it was in 2003. Despite the hoopla for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies attracting our attention today, I think savings bonds are worth revisiting for some of their unique properties (including a guarantee the value won’t decline).

Originally offered in the 1930s, U.S. savings bonds became even more popular during World War II to raise money for the federal government. Fast forward almost a century to the latest iteration of savings bonds which are uniquely positioned to address some common concerns I see today.

One of these concerns is the fear of higher inflation. The Series I savings bond’s interest rate is specifically indexed to inflation such that the rate changes every six months based on the previous six month’s change in inflation. The rate is reset each November and May which means the rate recently changed to 3.54 percent.

This rate is comprised of two components, a fixed percentage which never changes for the life of the bond and the variable component which adjusts every six months based on inflation. Bonds bought today have a 0% fixed component so the entire 3.54 percent return is a function of inflation which will change again in November.