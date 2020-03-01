'To Your Wealth': Collecting Social Security in special cases

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you’re divorced, your former spouse may be able to collect benefits on your earnings. Among the qualifications, a divorced spouse must be at least 62, have been married to you for at least ten years, and be unmarried. There are other requirements as well so it’s critical to consult with an expert if this applies to you. Visit www.ssa.gov/planners/retire/yourdivspouse.html

Survivor benefits may be paid to your family members including your spouse who is 60 or older, children younger than 18 (or older than 18 if disabled prior to age 22). Even your parents might be eligible if they were dependent on you for at least half of their support. Understanding your survivor benefit can help ease the burden on your family upon your death.

There’s a one-time payment of $255 after death for those who have earned enough credits through their working life. Your spouse or minor children who meet certain requirements would receive this payment.

The most common Social Security benefit is for retirees, but it’s good to know there are other circumstances under which you can collect.

Mike Haubrich is a fee-only financial planner with Financial Service Group, a registered investment advisory firm at 4812 Northwestern Ave., online at www.ToYourWealth.com

