To Your Wealth, by Justus Morgan: Reader beware

I’d like to start with a confession I’ve wanted to make for a while. When I write a column, I intentionally leave out information. It’s not that I have a burning desire to lead you astray but rather I have a limited amount of space to convey my message.

I am not alone with this limitation as every columnist has similar restrictions. I wonder if you would really want to read a 5,000-word article on the intricacies of tax law changes. To spare you that task, I’d like to help you discover how to be a better consumer of financial information.

First, don’t rely on the first article you read (or the third if it’s a really important topic to you). Most articles cover the broad concepts but your situation may be different than the average reader’s so it may require several perspectives to find what’s relevant to you. Go ahead and start with a Google search to get a sense of what information is available. The “retirement planning” key word currently lists “about 346,000,000” results.

How do you refine the search since I wouldn’t even want to read 346 million results? If it’s a tax-related question, I’d focus on the date the source was posted since tax laws frequently change. Anything written more than a couple of years ago is suspect as to whether it’s still applicable or relevant.