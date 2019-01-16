YORKVILLE — The former Ironwood Chophouse & Saloon now has new owners, a new name and a few other changes in store for the business, now named TinCan Roadhouse.
Tina Jahnke and Candi Lucksted bought the former Ironwood — both the business and building at 20715 Durand Ave. — and reopened it Tuesday afternoon under its new name.
TinCan is a combination of the first three letters of each woman’s first name, Lucksted said.
The new owners last worked together at the Hideaway Pub & Eatery in Franklin, where Lucksted was the general manager for 11 years and Jahnke was the banquet coordinator and a full-time bartender-server. They bought the former Ironwood from John Kurt and his family.
“We just signed the paperwork (Monday), Lucksted said. The same night, the Yorkville Village Board and Plan Commission gave the new owners the necessary licenses, and they opened at 3 p.m. Tuesday as TinCan Roadhouse.
What they bought was almost one-third an acre of floor space under one roof, and the 14,000-square-foot building includes two commercial tenants.
The 12,000-square-foot TinCan itself is able to seat about 120 people in the front bar/eating area. The banquet hall in the rear — at one time an archery range — can seat up to 280 people and has its own bar, kitchen, bathrooms and a room where a bride can prepare.
Lucksted said she considers TinCan a pub and grill. “Food is just as important as beverages,” she added.
The women are starting with the same menu as the Ironwood had, Lucksted said. It includes burgers, sandwiches, wraps, pizza, chicken dinners and a special Friday fish fry.
“We’ll trim it back a little,” she said, “but the categories will remain the same.”
One significant change in the food domain is that TinCan will open for lunch every day (except Monday, when it will be closed). Ironwood only served lunch Friday through Sunday, Lucksted said.
Ready for banquets
The new owners will also go bigger into the banquet business with Jahnke overseeing that, Lucksted said. The banquet hall was remodeled just a few years ago and now has a rustic look with its wooden beams, barn wood and hanging metal lights.
“It’s classy,” Lucksted, “and it’s not overdone. … The potential is so great.”
Starting Friday, TinCan will be open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday-Thursday. For more information call 262-878-3033.
