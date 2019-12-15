Three Racine-area companies honored for sustainability

The local honorees

CNH was a sixth-time recipient of the Green Masters status. Its brands include Case IH and Case Construction Equipment, both of which are based in Racine. WSBC wrote that the company is a nine-time leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, World and Europe; and was one of only 27 companies included in the CDP Water Security A-List.

The Case IH tractor plant in Mount Pleasant continued to maintain its zero waste to landfill status in 2019 and made strides in reducing its use of fresh water and in moving beyond recycling, towards reuse.

Evinrude, based at 10101 Science Drive in Sturtevant, was a third-time recipient of the award. Evinrude, part of the BRP Marine Group, is a global manufacturer of outboard marine engines.

Evinrude developed the first commercially viable outboard engine in 1909. Along with being a leading innovator in the outboard engine industry, Evinrude is an active member of the communities in which it operates, supporting and partnering with local organizations to advance causes important to the company and its employees.

GreenLight E Recycling, 1427 Junction Ave., Racine, was a first-time recipient of the award.