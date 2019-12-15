Three Racine-area companies honored for sustainability

RACINE COUNTY — Three Racine County companies were among 27 named by the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council has having achieved Green Masters Level status within the organization’s Green Masters Program.
CNH Industrial, Evinrude and GreenLight E Recycling were named to the list announced Thursday.
Recognizing sustainable actions by businesses from across the state of Wisconsin, the Green Masters program, which is in its 10th year, identifies businesses that have taken at least one action within each of the nine pillars of sustainability.
Participants in the program (127 in 2019) receive recognition for their sustainability accomplishments and develop ideas for future sustainability actions. Each year, the top-scoring 20% of companies that applied during the calendar year are identified and recognized as achieving Green Masters status for the year.
The Green Masters Program is an objective, points-based recognition and assessment program that enables Wisconsin businesses of all sizes and from any sector to join a group of like-minded companies that are on the road to sustainability. The program has established three levels of participation: Green Apprentice, Green Professional and Green Master.
The council recognized 27 companies as Green Masters at its annual conference, which featured a theme of “Evolving Sustainability,” on Thursday at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee.
The local honorees
CNH was a sixth-time recipient of the Green Masters status. Its brands include Case IH and Case Construction Equipment, both of which are based in Racine. WSBC wrote that the company is a nine-time leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, World and Europe; and was one of only 27 companies included in the CDP Water Security A-List.
The Case IH tractor plant in Mount Pleasant continued to maintain its zero waste to landfill status in 2019 and made strides in reducing its use of fresh water and in moving beyond recycling, towards reuse.
Evinrude, based at 10101 Science Drive in Sturtevant, was a third-time recipient of the award. Evinrude, part of the BRP Marine Group, is a global manufacturer of outboard marine engines.
Evinrude developed the first commercially viable outboard engine in 1909. Along with being a leading innovator in the outboard engine industry, Evinrude is an active member of the communities in which it operates, supporting and partnering with local organizations to advance causes important to the company and its employees.
GreenLight E Recycling, 1427 Junction Ave., Racine, was a first-time recipient of the award.
“Here at Greenlight E Recycling, we remove any electronics and all associated parts from locations safely and properly as indicated by state laws and regulations,” the company wrote. “GreenLight understands the impact E-waste has on our day to day and continues to remove and dispose of E-waste completely free of charge. We provide certification that each item is properly disposed of and work to ensure scrap materials are sent to their proper recycling facilities and diverted from all landfills.”
“The Green Masters Program is a comprehensive tool for businesses to assess, monitor and improve their sustainability programming, to benchmark against others in their industry and to receive a third-party certification recognizing and affirming their sustainability achievements,” stated WSBC Managing Director Jessy Servi Ortiz. “These companies have made a strong commitment to sustainability through many programs and initiatives that benefit both the community and the company.”
WSBC’s mission is to advance sustainable principles and practices through the power of business. It is an affiliate of the Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership.