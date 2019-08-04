This roughly 245,000-square-foot industrial building at 1445 International Drive in Mount Pleasant recently changed hands for just less than $19 million. Starting this fall, it will be occupied solely by Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin.
RACINE COUNTY — Three commercial buildings around the county have been bought and sold in the past couple of weeks, transactions that totaled slightly more than $30 million.
All three sales were among those reported July 24 by the Racine County Register of Deeds Office, and recorded there in the preceding week.
The largest of the transactions was the sale of the building at 1445 International Drive in Mount Pleasant, for $18.97 million.
The building was sold by TI Investors of Mount Pleasant, LLC, which has a Milwaukee mailing address, to HS Fund ZL Portfolio Investors, LLC, which has a Boston mailing address.
The building was constructed by Land & Lakes Development Co. of Rosemont, Ill., as a 132,000-square-foot speculative manufacturing structure. That developer later sold it to Zilber Property Group which expanded the building to its present size of about 242,000 square feet.
The building is occupied by both Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and, for now, Jonco Industries of Milwaukee. Jonco, which subleases about 148,000 square feet, performs contract manufacturing — a business it bought from Goodwill in March 2018 — for manufacturers.
Goodwill’s retail services unit uses the other 94,000 square feet for retail operations.
However, Jonco’s lease is up Sept. 30 and it will be moving its operations to its existing facilities in Milwaukee, said Cheryl Lightholder of Goodwill. Goodwill will then expand into the rest of the building with its retail operations, she said.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
A warehouse building in GrandView Business Park, called Grandview II, was also sold by TI Investors to HS Fund V ZL Portfolio Investors.
The price of the building at 1101 S. Sylvania Ave. was $8.535 million.
According to Loopnet, an online commercial listing company, building was constructed in 1995.
A third recent commercial sale was the purchase of the Ahern Rentals building, 3516 Ten Point Lane, in the Town of Raymond. The building was sold by DFA, LLC, which has a Henderson, Nev., address to National Retail Properties, LP, a partnership, which has an Orlando, Fla., mailing address. The price was $2,616,667.
The sale is not expected to affect Ahern’s operations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.