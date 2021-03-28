 Skip to main content
Those who took the risk: New Racine County business owners share why they chose to open during a pandemic
Wiping down tables at The Main Project

Deontrae Mayfield, owner of The Main Project & Café, 1014 State St., wipes down tables after a couple finished their drinks there on Nov. 23, a month and a week after the business opened.

 ADAM ROGAN, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

Vana Lyon had spent her career working for other people. She worked in creative marketing and e-commerce for multi-billion-dollar businesses like Kohl’s, Harley-Davidson and Kohler.

“You feel like you’re living in ‘Groundhog Day,’ ” she said, referencing the Bill Murray comedy classic of being stuck in a repetitive rut every day. This isn’t what I want to be doing, I’m living someone else’s dream, I’m hustling for someone else, something that I don’t really care about…

“I want it to be my terms … Life is way too short.”

For Lyon, the spark to go out on her own came from tragedy. Her dad died suddenly in December 2019. She took it hard. While still steeped in that grief, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived. It made her realize “Life is way too short. We have to start doing things that make us happy.”

In September, she opened Main Street Mercantile in Waterford, selling gifts and home items that are entirely sourced from small producers; nothing mass produced or easily replicable to be found at 316 Main St.

Vana Lyon (copy)

Shop owner and Waterford resident Vana Lyon poses behind the main cash register desk at her new business, Main Street Mercantile, 316 Main St., Waterford.

Another silver lining of the pandemic was a renewed passion for buying local as consumers desired to keep “the little guys” open amid spiking revenues for the likes of Amazon and Walmart. Lyon found people coming into her store who told her they would be buying all of their holiday gifts locally in 2020. That’s perfect for Main Street Mercantile, who sources all of her wares — like artisan charms, funky card cases and purses, art, soaps, candies and jewelry — from small producers.

“I wanted to be able to provide gifts and items that you couldn’t find everywhere … Anyone can go to Walmart and pick something off the shelf,” Lyon said; amid COVID-19, “There was this push to support local and support small … The idea of the community supporting the small businesses is so important.”

For Deontrae Mayfield — owner of The Main Project & Café, 1014 State St., which opened Oct. 17 — the presence of the coronavirus didn’t deter him from believing he could get his business established.

“I knew I could do it,” he said. “I had confidence in the community around me.”

Walk into the coffee shop that’s more than a coffee shop on any given morning and you’re likely to find students being tutored, businessmen swapping ideas over cups of Mayfield Mocha or a giveaway being coordinated. You’ll often find Mayfield sitting at one of the wooden tables, masked up and relaxed in athletic wear, chatting with a customer or friend who walked in.

Mayfield lets the space be used as a staging ground for numerous events aimed at doing good in the community, including in November when the Racine Police Department’s community-policing officers teamed up with the Racine Unified School District and the Orchestrating Good nonprofit to provide Thanksgiving meals to local families in need.

Even if letting his space be used for altruistic events may not directly put money in Mayfield’s pocket, it brings diverse crowds through the door, helping grow the positive community center vibe he’s trying to foster.

“We represent more than a coffee shop in the community,” he said. “You can’t compare this to a regular coffee shop … It’s a central location for people coming together … People who want to do good.”

When pandemic is over, Mayfield said The Main Project is “going to go even harder: a lot more events, programs.”

There’s also people like Emerson Holliday.

Chef Emerson Holliday

Chef Emerson Holliday smiles in front of his smoker, the backbone of his new business Dragon Pit BBQ, which serves Holliday's barbecue creations behind The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave., a couple days a week.

A chef, Holliday lost his job in the early days of the pandemic. When he got his first stimulus check, he realized he had a choice to make — either finally stop complaining that opening his restaurant was “too expensive” or “too risky” and do it, or to take the potentially safer option and pocket the money while he waited for restaurants to reopen.

In the kitchen at Jalisco-styled Mexican pop-up restaurant La Taquiza Guadalajara, 1501 Washington Ave., Racine (copy)

Guadalupe "Lupe" and Alejandro Davalos — sibling co-owners of Jalisco-style Mexican pop-up restaurant La Taquiza Guadalajara with their parents Cerafin and Veronica Davalos (not pictured) — prepare a curbside pickup order in the kitchen at The Branch, 1501 Washington Ave., in Uptown. 

He went with the former, using the stimulus to buy a smoker that is now the hearth of his pop-up restaurant, Dragon Pit BBQ, at The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave.

That pop-up model is one that is novel but becoming more popular. Another pop-up restaurant at The Branch at 1501, La Taquiza Guadalajara, opened mid-pandemic.

They’re among new businesses that sought to break new ground in Racine County with 2020 openings.

Ready to throw (copy)

Kathy Christiansen swings her ax Friday at the grand opening event for new Kansasville business Axe Sighted in May 2020. Axe Sighted is located at Dead Mann’s Saloon, 3518 S. Beaumont Ave. (Highway 75), Kansasville. Axe Sighted owners Brad and Tina Londre, far left, look on.
The Runaway's bar (copy)

Bernard and Michelle Petersen pose in The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery in Burlington.

There’s Axe Sighted, the county’s first ax-throwing lanes. It’s planning on reopening “around May 1” outside Dead Mann’s Saloon, 3518 S. Beaumont Ave., Kansasville; Axe Sighted, since it’s outdoors, closed for the season in November.

There’s also Low Daily and The Runaway, respectively a microbrewery and nanobrewery that opened in Burlington, serving their first beers last summer.

Tim Sullivan (copy)

Low Daily owner Tim Sullivan poses with beer in hand at the bar of his new microbrew business, which opened Sept. 18 at 700 N. Pine St. in Downtown Burlington.

