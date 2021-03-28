Those who took the risk: New Racine County business owners share why they chose to open during a pandemic

Vana Lyon had spent her career working for other people. She worked in creative marketing and e-commerce for multi-billion-dollar businesses like Kohl’s, Harley-Davidson and Kohler.

“You feel like you’re living in ‘Groundhog Day,’ ” she said, referencing the Bill Murray comedy classic of being stuck in a repetitive rut every day. This isn’t what I want to be doing, I’m living someone else’s dream, I’m hustling for someone else, something that I don’t really care about…

“I want it to be my terms … Life is way too short.”

For Lyon, the spark to go out on her own came from tragedy. Her dad died suddenly in December 2019. She took it hard. While still steeped in that grief, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived. It made her realize “Life is way too short. We have to start doing things that make us happy.”

In September, she opened Main Street Mercantile in Waterford, selling gifts and home items that are entirely sourced from small producers; nothing mass produced or easily replicable to be found at 316 Main St.