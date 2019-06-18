RACINE — The former Third Coast Wood Fire Pizza & Pub has dropped the pizza both from the menu and the name.
The Downtown restaurant at 207 Gas Light Circle, which is attached to DoubleTree Inn, 223 Gas Light Circle, is now Third Coast Pub & Grill. General Manager Cassandra Christie said the decision was financial; the wood-fire pizzas were made on a wood-burning grill that was a separate operation from the kitchen.
Originally, when Graves Hospitality, which also owns DoubleTree Inn, took over the former Chancery restaurant in 2016, the wood-fire pizza concept was modeled on another Graves-owned restaurant, Christie explained. Weekends in winter are difficult, she said, and it eventually made sense to stop the use of the wood-fire oven for now.
“There are a lot of expenses to it,” Christie said. The pizzas were made entirely with firewood as the fuel.
No other changes were made to the menu, she said.
Christie said they’re not 100 percent certain they won’t bring back the wood-fire pizza at some point. “Or we may do pizza days but not have the oven on every day and have that huge expense.”
“We’re going to try to get some local pizzas from a local business,” Christie said. “We’re still working on it.”
Those would be baked on site, she said.
