RACINE — Kevin Jankowski’s college degree is in education — specifically to teach industrial arts, or “shop.” However, he’s currently using that construction knowledge not to teach school, but to run a local company that supplies a mundane but important line of products: window wells and covers.
Jankowski had been setting up the business, Window Well Supply, since 2015, but his website didn’t go live until this January. Already his small company, located at the Racine Business Center, 1405 16th St., is selling to customers nationally.
Jankowski worked for remodeling contractors while going to college, then went full-time upon his graduation in 1990. Window Well Supply emerged from that experience.
“We got more and more call for people wanting to get covers for their wells,” he said. “And then we found out how hard it is for people to get those well covers.
“And the products that are out there at the big box stores, they’re not made out of polycarbonate, so — especially in Wisconsin — when it gets cold, and something hits it or (someone) steps on it, they just crack.”
Unlike those polyethylene covers, Jankowski said, polycarbonate ones are impact resistant.
The Sturtevant native explained the need that his company fills with custom window well covers.
“The problem is that, even though you would think that they’d be standard sizes, there’s been so many (window) well companies out there that made the wells, and a lot of them have gone out of business.
“So, most of those are wells that are already installed in houses, and they get misshapen by not a good installation process. Plus, in Wisconsin you get so much movement with the frost and the thaw, so they’re misshapen covers. The wells are misshapen, so we make our cover to fit that misshapen well.”
Manufacturer and supplier
Jankowski’s company makes custom window well covers in three types: flat; sloped; and atrium, for windows that project above the ground.
Window Well Supply also sells the wells and related materials such as egress ladders and liners. “Anything to do with basement windows and basement window wells,” Jankowski said.
The process of making a custom well cover starts with the customer taking a digital photo of the well and measuring its dimensions, Jankowski said. “We have 80-year-old ladies that do a great job measuring their window wells,” he remarked.
The custom cover is then designed on a computer and made in the shop, which is equipped with a large computer-aided routing machine. For the covers that are not flat, the sheets are bent on a break press, and then the aluminum hardware is attached.
Growth possibilities
Jankowski has employees who will install the covers within a limited radius. Otherwise, he said, his company will either line up an installer, or the homeowner can often do the job fairly easily and avoid the added cost.
The cost for a custom well cover can range from about $180 to $800 to $1,000 for a very large one.
Jankowski now has two full-time and two part-time employees, but he expects employment to grow steeply by even this summer. He expects to have 20 people on staff in six months: about 10 office positions and 10 doing the manufacturing.
“We want to get to where we’re kicking out 40 covers a day,” Jankowski said. “… We project that within three to five years, we’ll be doing $3 million (in revenue).”
Jankowski said he hasn’t completely ruled out taking a teaching job at some point. But he thinks he knows where his real bread and butter will come from.
“To me,” he said, “this is the business that I’ll retire from.”
For more information, call 262-633-3707 or visit www.windowwellsupply.com.
