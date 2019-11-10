RACINE — Thermal Transfer Products, a leader in the heat transfer equipment industry, is celebrating 50 years in business. The company manufactures high-performing heat exchangers for oil cooling and compressor cooling used in products such as large-turf mowers, rear-dispensing cement mixers, luggage movers and transit buses.

Thermal Transfer Products was founded in 1969 by Royse and Barbara Myers. From the basement of their home, the former technical training director of a hydraulics company and his wife set out to design and manufacture the best heat exchangers in the fluid-power industry. Royse engineered and tested the new products, Barbara handled administrative functions, and the couple hired Russ Gemmell to design and develop the product drawings.

From the beginning, the company experienced success. In 1972, the company’s third year of operation, TTP more than doubled in sales volume. In 1983, the company moved to its current location, 5215 21st St., which was expanded four times in 12 years to meet the demand for its products. Today, the company employs 130 people in its 135,000-square-foot facility.

Royse credits TTP’s long-standing success to “a combination of effective marketing, customer requests and ingenuity that led to a steady stream of new products.” He also added that the company was able to weather the recessions without losing ground due to the Myers’ aversion to long-term debt.

Company transition

In 1998, the Myers sold the company to a private equity firm. Buffalo, N.Y.-based API Heat Transfer, the market leader in innovative and energy efficient equipment, purchased TTP in 2012.

Today, TTP has sold more than 4 million products worldwide and is recognized as the No. 1 North American provider of heat exchangers for the fluid power industry.

TTP’s design and application engineers continue to challenge themselves to develop next-generation technologies.

