RACINE — On a recent, very warm day at The Woof dog day care and boarding center, the big-dog yard was a three-ring canine circus. Some dogs chased each other around and some ran across the plastic puppy ramps, stairs and bridges. Others dipped themselves in the five kiddie pools that were refilled with cold water about every half-hour to keep the water cool.
Some of the dogs chilled out in the shade of the three canopies in the big-dog yard. And one very wet golden retriever repeatedly jumped up on any visitor that ventured into the yard.
Beneath the dogs’ paws was perhaps The Woof’s defining feature: the green, porous, professionally installed artificial turf — about 10,000 square feet of it in the big-dog yard alone. The Woof’s co-managers, Samantha Kupper and Ashley Mulder, say The Woof is the only dog day care center in the entire area with artificial turf. Soon they will have over 20,000 square feet at the facility and multiple outside yards, all of which will have cameras.
“It’s awesome for their paw pads,” Samantha said. “It’s more sanitary than grass because it has drainage, so it’s easily cleanable and easily disinfected, unlike grass …”
“There’s no mud,” Ashley interjected. No dog will go home muddy from The Woof because of rain or swimming-pool play.
The Woof opened in November 2016 at 5326 Durand Ave., on a large Regency Mall out-lot. Owners Kevin and Heather Harvey, who also own a dog day care/boarding center in Sarasota, Fla., knew from the start that, as soon as spring 2017 arrived, they’d be investing in the artificial turf.
By the time this story runs, the small-dog yard should also have artificial turf, as installation had been scheduled.
When Kevin and Heather took over the 9,000-square-foot former tire center, they started immediately on upgrading every aspect of the property both inside and out. Key upgrades included a new epoxy floor for the pups to play safely, new kennels, new Kuranda beds for all pets, and enclosing the outside area and installing artificial turf.
Physical play, mental play
One might expect that any time dogs get together, physical play and mental stimulation will occur. But The Woof goes beyond assuming that.
Samantha described The Woof as a “safe, clean, happy place for your dogs to come and play, where we not only like to physically encourage them but also mentally stimulate them through our playsets. We try to do stuff to work their brains a little bit.”
For example, The Woof has inflatable sprinklers: a watermelon, a unicorn and a T. rex.
Samantha said the plastic puppy playground equipment is “specifically designed at a height that is to encourage both physical and mental stimulation. … They go home just as mentally exhausted as physically exhausted.”
On any given day, roughly 20 to 40 smaller dogs and 20 to 60 large dogs spend time at The Woof, the managers estimated. The center has a staff of 27 dog-loving employees to watch over them 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Mom and Dad can keep an eye on their pooches through the high-definition cameras, on any device that connects to the internet. “We have had very, very little problem with these cameras,” Ashley said, “so they’re available consistently.” There’s a camera in Tiny Town, the small-dog room; Lambeau Field, the big-dog playroom; and the big-dog yard.
And, after the additional artificial turf has been installed, more cameras will be added, Ashley said.
Dog “parents” can also keep in touch with The Woof via text, a well-used method of communication there.
With all of those features and more, come very competitive day care and boarding rates. Apart from the many cost-cutting package options, a single half-day of day care, up to five hours, costs $17. A full day costs $25, and that can encompass an entire day between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Boarding, which includes a whole day of doggie play, costs $40 per night for one dog and $69 per night for two. All boarding includes a standard pickup of 3 pm with no extra charge!
The Woof also offers training classes, a variety of workshops and a day care-and-train option.
For more information about The Woof, call 262-583-3120, visit www.the-woof.com or email info@the-woof.com.
Mr. Burke forgot to mention how the staff works with the special needs dogs to help them adapt. Our dog, Ollie, has had a lot of issues over the 8 years we've had him. Since we've been taking him to the Woof, he has become a much happier and well adjusted dog. He has owner directed aggression and his outbursts are very few, when before we took him to the Woof, they were at least once a week. The staff has trained him to give kisses and play with other dogs. I cannot sing their praises enough.
