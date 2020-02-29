The Void Bar to replace McAuliffe’s on the Square

RACINE — The buyers of the former McAuliffe’s on the Square tavern are working on its successor, which will be coming in just a few weeks, The Void Bar.

After 13 years in business, McAuliffe’s, 213 Sixth St., was sold by owner J.J. McAuliffe to his bar manager, Samantha Lopez, and her boyfriend, Tom O’Conner.

“It’s been one hell of a ride but it’s now time to pass the keys on to someone younger who has the fire that I once had,” McAuliffe — who still owns McAuliffe’s Pub at 3700 Meachem Road — posted on his Facebook page.

“I’m proud to say that the staff will be sticking around and the new owners will do an amazing job working with them,” he wrote.

Lopez, who had managed the tavern for McAuliffe for a little more than a year and been working there for almost two years, said she and O’Connor are aiming to reopen the tavern as The Void Bar in time for Downtown’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 14.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

O’Connor, who was previously employed at Evelyn’s Club Main, 331 Main St., said The Void Bar will have “a heavy theme on media and pop cultures” in its décor, reflecting such “nerdy elements” as comic books and video games. There may be murals and artwork to embody that theme, he and Lopez said.