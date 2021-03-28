The show must go on: Horlick prepares for its first virtual production

Kowbel said she did some research, and it had been a long time since anyone in the area staged a Greek show.

Originally, the show was staged with a chorus and dancers, in the tradition of Greek theater.

There is no singing or dancing in the modern version.

There have been several adaptations in the last 2,500 years. This particular production was based on a French 1944 adaptation by Jean Anhouil, which was in turn translated by Don Taylor in 2013.

However, Kowbel also had to write an adaptation from that for the virtual production.

“It looks different, but that’s OK,” Kowbel said. “It’s okay that it doesn’t look like it looks in the traditional sense where we have a theater full of people.”

She acknowledged there is still some work to do to ensure the production works for the virtual platform.

“The characters are going to be communicating through screens,” Kowbel said. “I have to rework it a little bit so the characters, the intensity, the beauty, and the power of the show still come through.”

