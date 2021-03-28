The show must go on: Horlick prepares for its first virtual production

RACINE — When “Antigone” was first staged more than 2,500 years ago, the actors were all Greek, they were all men, and they were all masked – though not in the way we mask today.
In April, Horlick High School Theater Arts Department will stage “Antigone.”
The performance will be virtual, the actors will be performing at home, in costumes they designed themselves, and the show will be broadcast on the internet.
For the Horlick actors, it is “Antigone” — a COVID-19 production.
So much has changed in 2,500 years.
A year later
It has been a year since Horlick Theater Arts Department cancelled its spring 2020 musical, “The Sound of Music.”
Kate Kowbel, who has been the director of theater at Horlick for 11 years, said it was difficult for the students who had been preparing to stage the show — and understandably so.
“That was a time when it was tough for everyone because everything was shutting down,” she said.
For spring 2021, she made it her goal to provide the theater experience while still following the state ordinances regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What that meant for us is that we knew we could not safely create theater in the way that it traditionally looks,” Kowbel said.
Under current city and state restrictions, there could be no stage rehearsals or a packed house. There was the additional challenge of having the actors speak while masked.
She explained the situation required her to step back and ask, “OK, what can we create?”
Kowbel was not alone in her desire to bring theater back in a way that still complied with state and local laws regarding the pandemic.
Across the country theater directors and others in the performing arts have found creative ways to continue to provide performance opportunities.
And the best part is everyone is talking and sharing.
“It’s really nice because teachers, and directors, and creators have come together and said, ‘OK, what are you doing? How is that working?’ ” she said.
The result of this collaboration was the decision to create Horlick’s first virtual production.
The challenges
Of course, the final product — the show — wasn’t the only virtual aspect.
The auditions, the read-throughs, the rehearsals are all being done remotely.
Kowbel explained there were students who were going to continue their learning remotely, so it was important to ensure everyone was included in an equitable way.
While it all looked different from what they were accustomed to, it also opened new avenues for creativity.
For example, Kowbel said the actors have been given the opportunity to costume themselves, another avenue for creativity.
“It’s a challenge, but it’s a good challenge,” Kowbel said.
The production has a tremendous advantage because Parker Munoz, a former student of Horlick Theater’s program, will be joining the cast as Creon, the character who emerges from the civil war as king.
Munoz recently graduated from UWM with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and will be working as the Artist in Residence.
“This will give the students a great opportunity, as well,” Kowbel said.
Going Greek
Historians estimate that Sophocles wrote “Antigone” in about 441 BC.
“Antigone” was the third of three plays depicting the rule of Thebes during the time of Oedipus.
However, scholars believe “Antigone” was the first to be written.
“I’m excited about it, and I think the kids are excited about it, because it’s different,” Kowbel said. “It’s a completely different type of theater.”
Kowbel said she did some research, and it had been a long time since anyone in the area staged a Greek show.
Originally, the show was staged with a chorus and dancers, in the tradition of Greek theater.
There is no singing or dancing in the modern version.
There have been several adaptations in the last 2,500 years. This particular production was based on a French 1944 adaptation by Jean Anhouil, which was in turn translated by Don Taylor in 2013.
However, Kowbel also had to write an adaptation from that for the virtual production.
“It looks different, but that’s OK,” Kowbel said. “It’s okay that it doesn’t look like it looks in the traditional sense where we have a theater full of people.”
She acknowledged there is still some work to do to ensure the production works for the virtual platform.
“The characters are going to be communicating through screens,” Kowbel said. “I have to rework it a little bit so the characters, the intensity, the beauty, and the power of the show still come through.”
The performing arts
One of the reasons Kowbel was dedicated to organizing a show this spring, even though the COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, is due to the recognition that the performing arts has made the pandemic more bearable.
She pointed to the fact people have turned to music, to television, and movies for relief.
For people who create, for the people behind the scenes, including the student actors, being able to stage this show has also been inspirational in a difficult time.
“The performing arts has still been able to create — even through all of this,” she said.
There are still challenges ahead as Kowbel and the production team prepare to release the show for public viewing.
She is staying in touch with directors across the country as they figure out, in a brand new way, the platforms they will use for release.
Further, she will be working with RUSD on the platform decisions to arrive at the best solution.
One option under consideration is to use a specific website to post the production. The public can then make a donation (as opposed to purchasing a ticket) that will allow them to have a link to the website.
“We’re still figuring things out,” she said with a laugh.
The goal is to have the show posted by late April.
The Horlick Theater Arts Department will post updates to its Facebook page, the school’s website, and the district’s website as information becomes available.