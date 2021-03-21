The Prairie School faces challenges, finds solutions during the pandemic

WIND POINT — Students at The Prairie School have been attending classes in person since July of last year.
Prairie is somewhat of an outlier, since most other schools in Racine County either implemented some sort of remote or hybrid learning, or were forced to shut their buildings from mid-November to mid-January due to Racine’s Safer at Home ordinance. The ordinance closed school buildings within city limits during the winter holidays in an attempt to quell holiday-gathering fueled spread of COVID-19.
“One thing I didn’t fully appreciate is how important schools are to the ability for parents to do their jobs,” said Nat Coffman, head of The Prairie School during a virtual talk with members of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce in February. “If kids can’t go to school, then people have a hard time working.”
Prairie is a private school in Wind Point, founded in 1965 and serves around 600 students. Around 54% of Prairie’s students receive need-based financial aid.
Coffman believes the strength of the school is in its small class sizes and connections between the students and teachers and the kids with one another.
“You don’t want kids online all day, that just doesn’t work,” Coffman said.
But upon reopening after the initial school shutdown in March 2020, the school faced a lot of challenges to maintaining its culture of community.
Prairie works to bring students of all ages together through buddy activities and celebrations, but COVID meant keep each grade physically separated from the others. There were no more guests in the building or field trips. Desks had to all face in the same direction instead of being in a circle, as Prairie had traditionally done.
“I love eating with other people,” Coffman said, and he added that’s one of the ways the school build community.
But during the pandemic, students are not supposed to be talking with their masks off, and obviously they have to remove them to eat lunch. To discourage the students from talking during lunch, Prairie would play a movie, for example, to provide the kids with some distraction.
At any given time during the current school year, Coffman said that 95% of Prairie students were learning in person with the remaining 5% at home. The 5% could include students who came in close contact with an infected person and had to quarantine for a couple of weeks, or those with chronic lung conditions.
“I didn’t fully appreciate how important flexibility was,” Coffman said, of prior to the pandemic.
At times Prairie over the past school year, having one more staff member out sick would have forced the school to temporarily close due to understaffing. Since most of its substitute teachers are elderly, Coffman said it did not seem like a good idea to have them come in, since seniors are at higher risk of complications due to COVID than the general public.
So instead, Prairie called on young alumni who chose not to go away to college in the fall to help staff the building, when needed.
“I feel really bad for kids who haven’t been able to go to school,” Coffman said of
Coffman said that as a society, catching kids up to where they should be in the fall was going to be an issue. And that’s an issue that Prairie has been looking into and Coffman said he was excited to find some solutions. He added that planning for how to help new students in the fall who may have lost out on some learning posed a particular challenge.
Coffman said that Prairie always strives to help students meet their highest potential
“We hold ourselves accountable for every kid’s growth,” Coffman said.