The Prairie School faces challenges, finds solutions during the pandemic

Prairie works to bring students of all ages together through buddy activities and celebrations, but COVID meant keep each grade physically separated from the others. There were no more guests in the building or field trips. Desks had to all face in the same direction instead of being in a circle, as Prairie had traditionally done.

“I love eating with other people,” Coffman said, and he added that’s one of the ways the school build community.

But during the pandemic, students are not supposed to be talking with their masks off, and obviously they have to remove them to eat lunch. To discourage the students from talking during lunch, Prairie would play a movie, for example, to provide the kids with some distraction.

At any given time during the current school year, Coffman said that 95% of Prairie students were learning in person with the remaining 5% at home. The 5% could include students who came in close contact with an infected person and had to quarantine for a couple of weeks, or those with chronic lung conditions.

“I didn’t fully appreciate how important flexibility was,” Coffman said, of prior to the pandemic.