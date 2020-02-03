The Max tavern closes, getting new owners

RACINE — The former Max is now just a four-decades-long memory, as the little corner tavern is headed for a new name with new owners.
Kevin and Wendy Coey closed Jan. 28 on the purchase of the former Max, 3101 Douglas Ave., from longtime owner Max Mueckler. The tavern had its last night as The Max the night before, on Jan. 27.
When asked last week why he was closing, Mueckler said (seemingly joking) it was because he didn’t like any of his customers anymore.
Then he added: “It’s time. I’m 73.”
Monday was the last day it was open. He said it would be open until the last game of pool was done.
The Coeys are also the owners of Stil Country bar, 1100 Douglas Ave. The couple took over that bar four years ago, Wendy said, after her mother, Darlene Larson, and stepfather, the late Michael Larson, had operated it for the previous 20 years.
The former Max — just 778 square feet in size — is closed for cleaning, some upgrades to meet current building codes, and while the Coeys go through the process of applying for a liquor license for that location.
Wendy Coey said the couple looked at other possible buildings to buy but preferred the smaller one they chose. “I was very comfortable with a second place being small,” she said.
Their new acquisition will be named Double Vision. Coey acknowledged that most people will think that refers to a drunken state, but she said “our look at it is: Two bars, two visions.”
The Max had hosted pool leagues, and although the pool table is out while the bar is being cleaned, it will be coming back, and the Coeys hope to continue pool leagues there.
Meanwhile, Stil Country has dart leagues.
The Coeys are hoping to open Double Vision in April.