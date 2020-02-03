The Max tavern closes, getting new owners

RACINE — The former Max is now just a four-decades-long memory, as the little corner tavern is headed for a new name with new owners.

Kevin and Wendy Coey closed Jan. 28 on the purchase of the former Max, 3101 Douglas Ave., from longtime owner Max Mueckler. The tavern had its last night as The Max the night before, on Jan. 27.

When asked last week why he was closing, Mueckler said (seemingly joking) it was because he didn’t like any of his customers anymore.

Then he added: “It’s time. I’m 73.”

Monday was the last day it was open. He said it would be open until the last game of pool was done.

The Coeys are also the owners of Stil Country bar, 1100 Douglas Ave. The couple took over that bar four years ago, Wendy said, after her mother, Darlene Larson, and stepfather, the late Michael Larson, had operated it for the previous 20 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The former Max — just 778 square feet in size — is closed for cleaning, some upgrades to meet current building codes, and while the Coeys go through the process of applying for a liquor license for that location.