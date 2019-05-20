RACINE — The Furniture Store, 566 State St., will soon be closing due to the retirement of owner Jan Curtin. She said she hopes to close by June 30.
“I’m very excited about retiring,” Curtin said. She said she did not try to sell the business.
Before locating to the three-level Cream City brick building on State Street, The Furniture Store was located at Regency Mall. Because The Furniture Store was operating at lower rent level due to a temporary lease agreement, the store was bumped from a location that eventually was occupied by H.H. Gregg.
Starting this week, The Furniture Store is scheduled to be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
