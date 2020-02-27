The Farm diner has closed, gone out to pasture

RACINE — The Farm family restaurant has permanently closed and will very likely never sell another burger or frozen custard.

Co-owner Dave Ellingham, who will turn 69 in March, said Wednesday that both financial and medical issues led him and his wife to close the diner at 3810 Durand Ave. The last day of business was Feb. 2.

Ellingham took over the diner, previously part of the Red Barn franchise, in 1991 after buying the business from the late Eugene “Skin” Spolar.

In January 2017, Ellingham told The Journal Times the biggest change he made. “They used to make sandwiches ahead of time,” he said then. “Now all sandwiches are made to order, and French fries are cooked to order.”

“I’m going to miss the customers,” Ellingham said Wednesday. “We got some friendships out of it.”

During Ellingham’s time as operator, the Farm had a discount program for military veterans, law enforcement and firefighters. “I became very close with the Fire Department,” he said. “They would come in and get custard all the time.”

Plans for the property