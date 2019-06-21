RACINE — Not a soul was at Dickie’s Bar for lunch on Friday. That’s because owner Tom Durgom had closed his bar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., brought at least 25 of his customers to Teezers Bar & Grill and bought them all lunch and drinks.
It was the first day that Teezers, 1936 Lathrop Ave., had been open since off-duty Racine Police Officer John Hetland was shot and killed while trying to intervene in an armed robbery there.
Durgom decided to close his bar at at 1537 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant, and bring a crowd to Teezers to help prime the pump for more business there. He said he brought his customers to support that bar and his friend Dino Paros, co-owner of Teezers.
The first thing Durgom did when he heard someone had been killed at Teezers, he said, was call Paros. “I called Dino right away,” he said. “I was worried that he was the one that got killed. I said, ‘Call me right away; I need to hear your voice.’ ”
Then, when he heard the victim had been a police officer, Durgom said, “I was just devastated.”
“The community’s going to be in hesitant mode (about Teezers) till they get through this,” Durgom said. “It just happens that way, and I don’t want it to be that way, and I said, ‘We’re going to shorten it,' that period of hesitancy by showing there’s cars coming, people are still coming; it’s business as usual. I want them to feel that way.”
At Dickie’s, Durgom said, he has a regular group of retired police officers called The Untouchables. He built a room off his deck where they like to smoke their cigars, he said.
“They became a big part of my life, a big part of my family. So anytime an officer goes down, I’m there. I mean donation-wise, anything.” As an example, Durgom said he’s contributing $2,000 to the reward offered in Hetland’s killing — no suspect had been caught as of Friday.
“We’re going to do some benefits for this man, as well, and his family,” he added.
Worried mothers of cops
Among the Dickie’s Bar patrons at Teezers Friday were Elaine Drier and Gretchen Meitner. Each is the mother to a police officer: Drier’s son Sgt. Mike Mahnke works for the Racine Police Department; and Meitner’s son Lt. Jim Giese works in Minnetonka, Minn.
“I called my son and I told him that I was coming here to support Teezers as well as the Racine Police Department, and he just said, ‘Go for it,’ ” Drier said. “Excuse my language, but he said, ‘We’ll catch that (expletive) sooner or later.’ ”
Having a son in the Police Department, Drier said about Hetland’s killing, “it’s very scary. We always worry when our children go out and drive a car, even. But our children are officers of the law carrying a gun … looking for trouble to stop it. Rather than run the other way, they get right in there. That’s scary for us mothers.”
Meitner said of Giese, her son: “I just want him to retire pretty soon.”
The night of Hetland’s killing, Drier said, “(My son) texted me, actually, at 2 o’clock in the morning to tell me, ‘Mom, don’t worry; there’s been a police officer shot and killed, and I’m OK.’
“And then he called me in the morning, and it was very emotional.”