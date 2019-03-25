RACINE — Teezers Bar & Grill now features a largely overhauled menu, new manager, new head cook and longer hours.
And Lizard Eggs.
As of Feb. 1, Teezers, 1936 Lathrop Ave., has had new co-owners: D.J. Daams and Dino Paros, who also own Coasters Bar & Grill, 1301 N. Main St.
But both men have full-time day jobs, and to manage Teezers they brought in Donna Daams, D.J.’s mother. She also has solid experience in the bar-restaurant business, having moved from waitress to dining room manager to owner-operator for about seven years at the former Chartroom Charlie’s, 209 Dodge St. That business is now Booster’s Buoy.
Donna will be leaving InSinkErator in Kenosha to run Teezers, partly for the flexibility it will give her. “I enjoy people,” she added.
Meanwhile, starting this week D.J.’s wife, Jacqueline, will be managing Coasters.
Donna said they brought in the head cook from Chartroom Charlie’s, Joe Chernouski, to oversee the food at Teezers. The menu is about 80 percent new, D.J. said, after the owners incorporated much of the Coasters menu.
That included bringing over Lizard Eggs, Donna’s favorite on the menu: a jalapeno pepper wrapped in pepper cheese in a chicken breast, wrapped in bacon and deep fried.
“It’s delicious,” she remarked.
New fish fry venue
With the hiring of Chernouski, Teezers also brought the former Chartroom Charlie’s fish fry, on Wednesdays and Fridays. Donna described it as “Alaskan whitefish, lightly breaded and deep fried,” with a choice of potato, coleslaw and bread. The menu also includes cod and lake perch.
One big change was the lengthening of hours at Teezers; it is now open 7 a.m. to close every day of the week serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Donna said. The hope is to begin attracting third-shift workers in the mornings.
“(The owners) are going to give it a chance,” Donna said.
And the kitchen stays open until 11 p.m.
For more information, call 262-6611.
