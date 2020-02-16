'Tech-Talk': Invent, code and play at this summer’s Tech-Prize

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tech-Prize will focus on three topics for 2020. One will be “smart” ideas which will support Racine’s Smart City initiative. The second topic is industrial ideas that will improve making things. The third topic is Open, in which any idea is welcome and encouraged.

Voting and judging the ideas will be done in two ways. First, anyone who attends the event is encouraged to vote on their favorite ideas through the Tech-Prize voting web app.

The second will be a juried vote: A selected panel of judges will review the ideas that get the most votes from the popular vote to add a level of expertise and assess the viability of ideas.

Prizes, how to get involved

Prizes will be given for each age group. The grand prizes will then be given to the top three winners of the combined public and juried voting for all groups. Those prizes will include cash, recognition certificates and potentially selection for mentoring by the Tech-Prize committee or local business to launch a real product.

If you have a Downtown Racine business, we would love to have you host “ideas” in your location.