'Tech-Talk': Invent, code and play at this summer’s Tech-Prize

Tech-Prize is coming to Downtown Racine this summer, and it will be an inventor’s dream.
The first ever Tech-Prize competition, right here in Racine — which has been dubbed Invention City — is an initiative of the Visioning a Greater Racine, Thriving Economy Wave team. The 11-day event will run from July 30-Aug. 9 in locations throughout Downtown. Family-friendly community events will enhance this exciting competition.
Welcome to “Tech-Talk,” a monthly column; each one will preview one facet of the upcoming Tech-Prize: Each column will highlight one competition, its objectives and who will be involved.
Today we will also explain the six competition categories, or tracks.
The Idea Competition
The Idea Competition is one of seven Tech-Prize events and is how the Tech-Prize concept began. The competition will involve everyone from youths to professionals to bring their ideas to our community and start discussions to shape Racine’s future. Racine got the nickname Invention City due to all the great patented ideas that have been created here. Let’s make that happen again!
The Idea Competition, which is being led by Mark Levine, is divided into two primary groups.
- The Youth Competition, to be hosted and sponsored by local and regional schools. Each grade from 3-12 will have its own Idea Competition; and
- The Open Competition for individuals or groups from universities as well as individual inventors.
Tech-Prize will focus on three topics for 2020. One will be “smart” ideas which will support Racine’s Smart City initiative. The second topic is industrial ideas that will improve making things. The third topic is Open, in which any idea is welcome and encouraged.
Voting and judging the ideas will be done in two ways. First, anyone who attends the event is encouraged to vote on their favorite ideas through the Tech-Prize voting web app.
The second will be a juried vote: A selected panel of judges will review the ideas that get the most votes from the popular vote to add a level of expertise and assess the viability of ideas.
Prizes, how to get involved
Prizes will be given for each age group. The grand prizes will then be given to the top three winners of the combined public and juried voting for all groups. Those prizes will include cash, recognition certificates and potentially selection for mentoring by the Tech-Prize committee or local business to launch a real product.
If you have a Downtown Racine business, we would love to have you host “ideas” in your location.
The business hosts for the ideas and the inventors that create the ideas will both register on the Tech-Prize.org website. The e-market you will find is set up to enable the hosts and inventors to find each other to align their space with the specific idea needs.
Registration will open March 16 and close July 1.
Everyone involved to date is very excited about the opportunities that Tech-Prize will create. Now, let’s get the entire community involved. Please go to the website, https://www.tech-prize.org/be-a-host/, to learn more about how hosting an Idea or apply for the Idea Competition by registering on web at https://www.tech-prize.org/idea-competition/.