Tech-Talk for April: Here's to innovation

Tech-Talk is a monthly article that features the Tech-Prize process and the great ideas that are being developed to enable an innovation-driven transformation of our community.
Hosted in Racine, Tech-Prize is designed to create ideas, develop a process to launch those ideas in our community and establish the skills required to enable results. This is done through competitions, workshops, mentoring and connecting resources with Tech-Prize participants. The outcome of this process will reestablish the Racine community as “Invention City”.
May 8 is the finish line of Tech-Prize’s first competition: the app development competition. Sixteen project teams involving 33 participants have been developing apps throughout the year. These participants come from local high schools, colleges, and universities; and represent the diverse backgrounds that make up Racine. Winners of the competition are given partial scholarships by Gateway Technical College and UW-Parkside.
The apps are judged based on several criteria including the originality of the concept, features and functionality, user interface design, technical documentation, revenue model, and quality of the finished app. Experts from the region serve as judges.
The Bureaus of Labor Statistics states that information technology positions are expected to grow at 11% from 2019 to 2029. The demand for IT professionals significantly exceeds supply. As the project teams can attest, successful apps require technical people to create the underlying code, creative people to develop the concept, artistic people to create the user interface, and business sense to develop something that people need.
The Brookings Institution states, “Economies grow when they develop and deploy their people in ways that maximize their productive potential.” We are proud that 33 participants have risen to the challenge of competing in the app development competition.
The participants will present their apps from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 8 at the Gateway Lakeside Campus, SC Johnson Student Commons. The awards ceremony takes place from 11-11:30 a.m. Due to Covid restrictions, the ceremony is by invitation only. The public can view the presentations and ceremony online at Tech-Prize.org.
Residents of Racine can learn more about IT careers, coding, and app development through programs at local schools such as Hour of Code, AP computer science classes, RUSD Computer Science Academy, Microsoft’s Technology Education and Literacy in Schools (TEALS) at St. Catherine’s, summer camps at UW-Parkside, coding bootcamps at Gateway and UW Extension, and degrees at UW-Parkside and Gateway. UW-Parkside’s App Factory hires students to develop apps for paying customers.
Tech-Prize will host online Tech-Shops beginning in April that explore various technology related careers. We encourage you to learn more about Tech-Shops, competitions and other events.
Tech-Prize seeks to bring our community together around the topics and skills required to create a next generation capability. Whether you are a person with an idea, skills to enable ideas or you are personally capable of funding and participating in the process, your community would love to have you engaged. Please visit Tech-Prize.org for information and contacts.
We would like to thank each of the sponsors that are making the Tech-Prize process a reality. These include Butter Buds, Huntington, Educators Credit Union, EC Styberg Foundation, QRG, Designs Touch, Gateway Technical College, UW Parkside and Expense Reduction Analysts. Details regarding each of these sponsors can be found at Tech-Prize.org
Here’s to Innovation!
Dirk Baldwin is the dean of the College of Business, Economics, and Computing at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.