Tech-Talk for April: Here's to innovation

The Brookings Institution states, “Economies grow when they develop and deploy their people in ways that maximize their productive potential.” We are proud that 33 participants have risen to the challenge of competing in the app development competition.

The participants will present their apps from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 8 at the Gateway Lakeside Campus, SC Johnson Student Commons. The awards ceremony takes place from 11-11:30 a.m. Due to Covid restrictions, the ceremony is by invitation only. The public can view the presentations and ceremony online at Tech-Prize.org.

Residents of Racine can learn more about IT careers, coding, and app development through programs at local schools such as Hour of Code, AP computer science classes, RUSD Computer Science Academy, Microsoft’s Technology Education and Literacy in Schools (TEALS) at St. Catherine’s, summer camps at UW-Parkside, coding bootcamps at Gateway and UW Extension, and degrees at UW-Parkside and Gateway. UW-Parkside’s App Factory hires students to develop apps for paying customers.

Tech-Prize will host online Tech-Shops beginning in April that explore various technology related careers. We encourage you to learn more about Tech-Shops, competitions and other events.