Tech-Talk: Coding Competition coming this summer

Tech-Prize is coming to Downtown Racine this summer, and it will be an exciting time to write code that meets the city’s smart goals.
The first ever Tech-Prize competition, right here in Racine — which has been dubbed Invention City — is an initiative of the Visioning a Greater Racine, Thriving Economy Wave team. The 11-day event will run from July 30-Aug. 9 in locations throughout Downtown. Family-friendly community events will enhance this exciting competition.
The Coding Competition
The Coding Competition is one of seven Tech-Prize events. The competition will involve everyone from youths to professionals.
It is an application (app) development competition. Apps are those programs that allow you to do things on a computer or smart device. Facebook is an example of a complex app. Solitaire is a more simple app. The competition will have teams of two to six people work as a group to develop an app that will solve a challenge defined in our Racine smart city objectives that include transportation, communication, energy and accessibility.
Why are we having a Coding Competition?
All the computer data in the world in 1990 fit inside of a physical space of two marbles. All the data in 2020 fits inside of 30 basketballs. All data in 2025 is projected to require 150 basketballs of space.
Our community desires to recognize how the world is transforming and establish community-based process that provides the knowledge, skills, motivation, and jobs to make Racine and the Wisconn Valley the coding “Silicon Valley of the Midwest” that will lead that change.
The coding completion seeks to bring our community together to teach these skills and solve these problems. We would ask that anyone who has this interest in coding come and participate.
What skill level do you need to participate?
If you can play any board or computer game, we will teach you to code.
Competition process
Competition pre-registration is open March 16 through July 10th at www.Tech-Prize.org
- Event day site registration is open from 7-8 a.m. on Aug. 5 at the Gateway Technical College IT Center of Excellence, Technical Building, third floor, 1001 Main St., Racine.
- This is a 36-hour competition that will run from 8 a.m. Aug.5 continuously through 8 p.m. Aug. 6.
- All persons under age 18 will have to stop work at 10 p.m. and return at 7 a.m. to resume coding.
- Competitors will be able to utilize gaming systems located on the floor to relax
- .
Prizes, getting involved
Prizes will be given for the three categories: grades 3-8, grades 9-12 and Open Competition. The grand prizes will then be given to the top three winners of the combined public and juried voting for all groups. Those prizes will include Gateway tuition vouchers, cash and recognition certificates.
Teams should register at Tech-Prize.org website. Teams will also find all rules and release forms at the site.
Tech-Talk is a monthly column submitted by organizers of this summer’s inaugural Tech-Prize competition, an initiative of the Visioning a Greater Racine, Thriving Economy Wave team.
