Tech-Talk: Coding Competition coming this summer

Tech-Prize is coming to Downtown Racine this summer, and it will be an exciting time to write code that meets the city’s smart goals.

The first ever Tech-Prize competition, right here in Racine — which has been dubbed Invention City — is an initiative of the Visioning a Greater Racine, Thriving Economy Wave team. The 11-day event will run from July 30-Aug. 9 in locations throughout Downtown. Family-friendly community events will enhance this exciting competition.

The Coding Competition

The Coding Competition is one of seven Tech-Prize events. The competition will involve everyone from youths to professionals.

It is an application (app) development competition. Apps are those programs that allow you to do things on a computer or smart device. Facebook is an example of a complex app. Solitaire is a more simple app. The competition will have teams of two to six people work as a group to develop an app that will solve a challenge defined in our Racine smart city objectives that include transportation, communication, energy and accessibility.

Why are we having a Coding Competition?