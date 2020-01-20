Tech contest aims to make Racine into Invention City again

Community events: 12 days of free, family-friendly activities focused on technology, to celebrate Racine’s spirit of innovation. Activities will be held in Downtown and around the community.

“The Tech-Prize process is designed to launch in a scaled fashion,” Daniel said. “We are not looking to boil the ocean’ immediately. We want to walk into this in a way that everyone can see the benefit, see how they can participate, and get involved because they want to make our community great and become energized to make improvements … the immediate focus is to leverage the Smart Cities initiatives.”

More expectations

Uncorkt owner Tony Bigonia, who oversees Tech-Prize, said Friday: “In the near term it will get youth involved in coming up with innovations for Racine and for the world. They have got ideas, and we want to give them the tools to bring them forward.”

He predicted it will bring innovators to Racine to build their inventions here and help companies find new talent.

Local businessman, software developer and entrepreneur Rick Onyon said Tech-Prize “should be viewed as the beginning of a marathon (not a sprint), in that we will need to continue investing in education, hands-on programs and awareness each year ongoing.