Taverns ready to pop a few cold ones when customers return from COVID-19 slowdown

Trent McReynolds bought a tavern in downtown Union Grove last summer, knowing that the COVID-19 pandemic was hurting business badly.
McReynolds was willing to wager that COVID-19 would fade into the history books, and that business would return to normal.
His gamble could be about to pay off.
With millions of people being vaccinated every day and experts predicting that the crisis could be over soon, McReynolds and other tavern owners are ready to bust open those barroom doors and welcome back the crowds.
After a year under the sobering realities of COVID-19, who out there could not use a drink?
McReynolds, proprietor of T-Mac’s Saloon, 1010 Main St., Union Grove, said he believes his establishment and others are poised for a major comeback.
“I see it,” he said. “I think it’s coming.”
Taverns were among the hardest-hit businesses last March when the coronavirus outbreak took hold in Wisconsin and state officials ordered a temporary shutdown to combat the spread of the deadly virus.
Even after business closures were relaxed or overturned in court, some bar goers were slow to return. And the public health crisis continued to present challenges for tavern operators.
At John’s Main Event in downtown Burlington, the doors were locked again for three days in July after manager Amanda Depatis herself was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Like other bars, John’s Main Event, 556 N. Pine St., traversed the unfamiliar territory of social distancing in the barroom, not to mention the always-controversial question of whether to mandate that customers wear face masks.
One year later, Depatis and her customers are eager to move forward into a post-pandemic world in which the corner bar once again is a welcome and frequent gathering place.
“I’m just ready to go back to normal,” she said.
Acknowledging that St. Patrick’s Day celebrations last year were cut short by COVID-19, John’s Main Event promoted this year’s holiday event with a promise: “The One They Won’t Shut Down.”
Depatis said she would like to plan other welcome-back events. But it is difficult to know when, or if, a complete recovery from the coronavirus crisis will be universally declared or acknowledged.
“There’s not a definite ‘OK, it’s over,’ “ she said.
For some of the regulars at Art’s Town Tap in the Village of Waterford, the crisis has been over for a while already.
Tavern owner Art Hana said his customer base has long since adjusted to COVID-19. Regulars have found a way to belly up to the bar without creating a public health risk.
“I’ve probably got the most responsible customers possible,” Hana said. “If someone isn’t feeling good, they’re smart enough not come in here.”
Still, the pandemic has disrupted some favorite traditions at Art’s Town Tap, including Christmas holiday gatherings, a Fourth of July parade and other large events that bring crowds to the bar at 234 E. Main St., Waterford.
Hana said he and his customers are optimistic that such popular traditions will return soon, if the COVID-19 recovery continues to progress.
“It’ll be nice to be able to have the larger parties and stuff again,” he
said. At John’s Main Event in Burlington, Depatis said many of her customers are not the sort of people who would stop frequenting their favorite tavern just because of a virus.
In fact, some customers have objected to seeing face masks and other public health safeguards in the bar. Other customers, meanwhile, have objected if the safeguards are not in place.
If the vaccinations succeed and the health crisis continues to ease, Depatis suspects that such debates will subside and more customers will return to the tavern.
“You would hope so,” she said, “that people who’ve been staying home will go out again.”
For McReynolds, the sooner the crowds return, the sooner he can make more improvements in his new tavern and enjoy the full benefit of being in business. He was a plumber for 25 years before realizing his dream of buying a bar.
The rebound from COVID-19 has taken longer than he expected at T-Mac’s Saloon, he said. But the new bar owner can sense things starting to turn around in his establishment.
“It feels good, where everybody can go out,” he said. “That’s a hope and a prayer.”