Taverns ready to pop a few cold ones when customers return from COVID-19 slowdown

At John’s Main Event in downtown Burlington, the doors were locked again for three days in July after manager Amanda Depatis herself was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Like other bars, John’s Main Event, 556 N. Pine St., traversed the unfamiliar territory of social distancing in the barroom, not to mention the always-controversial question of whether to mandate that customers wear face masks.

One year later, Depatis and her customers are eager to move forward into a post-pandemic world in which the corner bar once again is a welcome and frequent gathering place.

“I’m just ready to go back to normal,” she said.

Acknowledging that St. Patrick’s Day celebrations last year were cut short by COVID-19, John’s Main Event promoted this year’s holiday event with a promise: “The One They Won’t Shut Down.”

Depatis said she would like to plan other welcome-back events. But it is difficult to know when, or if, a complete recovery from the coronavirus crisis will be universally declared or acknowledged.

“There’s not a definite ‘OK, it’s over,’ “ she said.

For some of the regulars at Art’s Town Tap in the Village of Waterford, the crisis has been over for a while already.