Tannery housing by river project regains momentum

“We just met on Friday to authorize the first payment draws against the city’s commitment to cover the cost of the sanitary sewer line relocation — which will pay for the design, testing and material acquisition, and in turn, get the actual sewer line relocation project underway,” Palenick said afterward.

The city is going ahead with moving the sewer line despite no ironclad guarantee that IRED can do the Tannery project because, Palenick said, potential financiers — although “they recognize an incentive agreement as a commitment, feel far more confident in the certainty that the necessary sewer line relocation infrastructure work will be completed and on time, when they see the work actually underway.

“Add to that the fact that it is not a viable redevelopment site otherwise, and that was/is our rationale.”

Waited for winter

Curtiss said that after the sewer project agreement with the city was struck, “Then we decided we could save everyone a good amount of money to wait and move the pipe during the winter.”

The ditch that will be dug for the new pipe, he explained, will get very close to the site’s high water table and therefore require pumping out so the work can be performed. Working in frozen ground minimizes the need to pump.