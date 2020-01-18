Tannery housing by river project regains momentum

RACINE — In the Racine area, 2019 was the year of frustrated expectations of large housing developments. Along with the still inactive @North Beach project at the former Walker Manufacturing site, Tannery at the Edge of the River has been one of the poster children for that perception.
At Tannery, alongside the long Sixth Street bridge west of Marquette Street, the windows are gone, the site is quiet and it looks forlorn.
But behind the scenes, events are occurring that could let this promised, multifaceted development lurch into gear. Tannery is the historic brick building at 1230 Sixth St. which Inspired Real Estate Development hopes to convert to market-rate housing.
In January 2018, the Milwaukee-based company announced plans to redevelop the building — originally a tannery and most recently the Gospel Lighthouse church — into about 53 housing units. Company co-owner Dona Myers said that three-story building is to be extended upward to four stories.
That is to be the first phase of what IRED has planned for that area, on both sides of the bridge. In total, Myers has said, the projects will total about $55 million and about 335 new housing units.
Along the way, IRED has encountered three large obstacles.
A 39-inch sanitary-sewer pipe which runs beneath part of the existing building, a line that IRED discovered in about August 2018, must first be relocated.
IRED worked out an agreement with the city: The line will be moved to the north end of the property, and the city will be given an easement over it. IRED is responsible to hire the contractor and perform the work, but the City will reimburse the developers, step by step along the way, up to $1.5 million.
After that incentive agreement was worked out in 2019, the sewer project, expected to take about three to four months, was delayed until the ground was frozen solid.
Second, last year, Myers and her co-developer, Chuck Hanka, experienced both personal and parental health problems.
“However, quite recently they have named a project coordinator and given him full authority to act on their behalf and get the project back on track,” City Administrator Jim Palenick said last week.
Perhaps of most concern at this moment, the foreign joint venture investor the developers thought was going to provide the lion’s share of the financing has been unable to move the money into this country, said Paul Curtiss, IRED’s new project coordinator. That potential partner is now considered out of the picture, and Curtiss is in the process of trying to find replacement financing.
Movement again
On Jan. 10, Curtiss and John Foss, owner of Peridot Construction Management, the Tannery project general contractor, met with Palenick and city Deputy Finance Director Kathleen Fischer at City Hall.
“We just met on Friday to authorize the first payment draws against the city’s commitment to cover the cost of the sanitary sewer line relocation — which will pay for the design, testing and material acquisition, and in turn, get the actual sewer line relocation project underway,” Palenick said afterward.
The city is going ahead with moving the sewer line despite no ironclad guarantee that IRED can do the Tannery project because, Palenick said, potential financiers — although “they recognize an incentive agreement as a commitment, feel far more confident in the certainty that the necessary sewer line relocation infrastructure work will be completed and on time, when they see the work actually underway.
“Add to that the fact that it is not a viable redevelopment site otherwise, and that was/is our rationale.”
Waited for winter
Curtiss said that after the sewer project agreement with the city was struck, “Then we decided we could save everyone a good amount of money to wait and move the pipe during the winter.”
The ditch that will be dug for the new pipe, he explained, will get very close to the site’s high water table and therefore require pumping out so the work can be performed. Working in frozen ground minimizes the need to pump.
After that meeting with city officials, Curtiss said the first check, to pay for some supplies and minor water testing on site, arrived Tuesday and was deposited Wednesday.
Palenick said the city had to approve the payment draws for design work which has been completed as well as the up-front purchase of all the materials and the testing to determine compliance with wastewater treatment plant permit requirements.
“Then as underground work commences, we will (usually at least monthly) pay/reimburse for the work as it progresses,” he added.
Curtiss said he expected the final water testing to take one to three weeks and begin this week. Then construction can start.
Hanka said last week he hopes to start construction in April to June. It will take about 18 months for the first building, the old tannery. Construction on the first new building could begin soon after the first one starts, he said.
Seeking new financing
Curtiss said last week: “We’re excited about where we’re at. Three months ago, everyone was nervous.”
But more recently, “the traction got going again,” he said.
As for finding a replacement financing partner, he said: “We have enough people who are interested in it now, especially because they know the city is moving the pipe.”
Curtiss added “my level of confidence is 90%” in finding that partner within the next two months.
